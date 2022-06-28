Employees rally to provide flood relief support for deserving organisations

Jackie Psannis from the Robin Hood Foundation received the cheque from Pramy Moodley, chief financial officer for Sappi Southern Africa: “Thank you Sappi for choosing us to help those who aren't able to help themselves,” she said

“Phase two of our flood relief efforts will be helping families who have lost everything to rebuild from scratch and this is where your Sappi funding will be used,” said Tanya Altshuler and Rachel Kinloch from The Angel Network on receiving their cheque