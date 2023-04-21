Revolutionising Tech: I'M IN and J.P. Morgan launch Ideation Incubator to empower female entrepreneurs

“We are looking for exciting and disruptive technology ideas across all verticals. More importantly, we want to partner with Black female students who are excited to use technology to solve real problems in their communities and share our mission-driven approach.” said Palesa Tabai, I’M IN programme lead.

To qualify, female students need to be from the 7 selected institutions in Gauteng: University of Johannesburg (Soweto), Tshwane University of Technology, Vaal University of Technology, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, and the Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, Wethinkcode and Girl Code.

The I’M IN Ideation Incubator Programme aims to empower Black female students from non-traditional tech or non-tech-enabled entrepreneurship backgrounds. We believe that providing these students with mentorship, guidance, and a clear roadmap for securing essential funding will increase the rate of technology adoption in their communities. By offering this support, the programme levels the playing field and offers a unique opportunity for female students to develop solutions to address challenges faced by their own communities. At I’M IN, we are committed to equipping these under-represented voices with the necessary tools to contribute to the African tech ecosystem.

“Business ownership is an important avenue for wealth building across the world, yet equitable access to critical resources needed for business to grow and scale is limited.” says Kevin Latter, senior country officer for sub-Saharan Africa at J.P.Morgan. “J.P. Morgan is pleased to be supporting I’M IN’s Ideation Incubator Programme to help advance access to mentorship, capital, and other supportive resources to help close this gap for underserved female entrepreneurs in South Africa”.

A total of 30 startup ideas are earmarked to be part of the I’M IN Ideation Incubator Cohort 1. To apply for the I’M IN Ideation incubator intake, Black female students with technology ideas visit http://www.imin.business and complete a short form by 12 May 2023. For any enquiries, interested participants can also send an email to ssenisub.nimi@nimda.

About I’M IN

I’M IN Accelerator backs early-stage technology start-ups to achieve commercial sustainability by providing pre-seed investment, effective business and technical support.

Until 2021, I’M IN was only targeting technology start-ups with a validated Minimum Viable Product “MVP”, and proven product-market fit. Following the forementioned selection criteria, the acceleration services were tailored exclusively for such businesses.

In 2021, after realising that there wasn’t sufficient female representation in all I’M IN cohorts, an all-female pre-accelerator pilot was launched to support female entrepreneurs needing to move from ideation to Proof of Concept “POC” or MVP. This pilot was successful in assisting 4 female tech entrepreneurs to reach MVP.

As part of its objective of building a pipeline of investment ready tech start–ups, I ‘M IN is launching its first ideation incubator targeting female students from previously disadvantaged communities.

Some successful previous participants: Lulaloop, cARscan, Zulzi, Droppa, BrandBook, Fixxr and Lightbulb Education.

About J.P. MORGAN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the US, and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

