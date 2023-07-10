Startwise Engage: Free forum connecting entrepreneurs with experts

Startwise Engage serves as a dynamic hub where entrepreneurs can ask pressing questions across all business functions, seeking guidance from business experts who possess a wealth of experience. Whether it's marketing, finance, operations, or strategy, entrepreneurs and business owners can now access valuable insights tailored to their unique challenges.

By utilising Startwise Engage, entrepreneurs gain direct access to a diverse community of experts, consisting of industry experts and successful founders. This inclusive environment encourages entrepreneurs to explore new perspectives, discover practical solutions, and navigate the complexities of business with confidence.

The power of the forum lies in its ability to facilitate engaging conversations between experts and entrepreneurs. Business experts have the opportunity to share their knowledge, provide guidance, and offer practical solutions to entrepreneurs’ questions. By actively participating in the forum, experts increase their visibility and reputation, attracting entrepreneurs (mentees) who are keen to book personalised mentoring sessions based on the valuable answers received.

"We are thrilled to introduce Startwise Engage, which bridges the gap between ambitious startups and experienced mentors," said Velly Bosega, CEO at Startwise. "This feature opens up a world of opportunities for small business owners to overcome challenges and learn from seasoned professionals. It also allows experts to actively engage with entrepreneurs, building connections that can potentially lead to long-term mentoring relationships."

Startwise is committed to providing a seamless user experience, ensuring that entrepreneurs and experts can easily navigate the forum and access the information they need. With just a few clicks, entrepreneurs can submit their questions and benefit from the collective knowledge of the Startwise community.

Entrepreneurs and business owners no longer need to face the hurdles of running a business alone. The Startwise Forum empowers them to seek guidance, gain insights, and connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about supporting their growth.

To explore Startwise Engage and join the vibrant community of entrepreneurs and mentors, please visit Startwise. Unlock your potential, discover new possibilities, and take your business to unprecedented heights.

Visit Startwise for on-demand business advice in South Africa.



