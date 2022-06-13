Let Nagging Panda deal with late payers, says TechZoo Corporation's Elan Lea

Choosing possibly the least offensive animal as the name and logo, a solution was born. "The debtors clerk, receptionist, owner or whoever runs the accounts department easily creates a Panda to attach to invoices and quotes to encourage prompt payment and higher quote acceptance rates," says Elan Lea.

A Panda is an automated workflow of instructions. When the time comes, following instructions created and tailored by the user, the Panda jumps into action and the debtor receives automated e-mails and/or SMSes from Nagging Panda on the business's behalf.“There’s no limit on how many emails or SMSes can be sent – it’s up to the user to create a Panda to communicate with their customer as they see fit,” Lea notes.Then, there’s a built-in debt collector. Your Pandas can have pre-set instructions included in them to send unpaid invoices to the debt collector should an invoice not be paid a predetermined number of days after the due date. “Or,” says Lea, “you can skip the nagging altogether if needed and go straight to the debt collector.”In keeping with cost-saving features, clients only pay debt collection fees on a success basis, meaning once the debt has been collected.“When it comes to convenience, we understand its bottom-line value to any company,” Lea states. “We’re also acutely aware that simple and convenient is best, so we’ve included a Pay button that can appear on all invoices and communications, making payment a click away for clients. We’ve integrated with some of South Africa’s top payment providers to bring payers a familiar and trusted payment function.”To facilitate efficiency while keeping costs down, Nagging Panda is available in two modes: Integrator and Creator. In Integrator mode, Lea explains that Nagging Panda integrates effortlessly with your existing accounting software, quickly pulling in your invoices and quotes that you’ve created in your regular workflow.“Then, seamlessly and automatically, Nagging Panda does the dirty work. You can also opt for a hands-on approach to this, or what we call set it -and-forget it,” Lea says.As a creator, you’ll use Nagging Panda’s Creator option to set up your accounts receivables to create invoices, quotes, credit notes, customer statements, debtor ageing and more,” says Lea, adding that this enables businesses to keep track of accounts receivables and simply assign Pandas to invoices and quotes with maximum flexibility.With customisable templates and unlimited reminding – or Nagging – the software is a boon to businesses of all sizes, and can be what keeps an SME firmly on track to success. “Again,” says Lea, “Nagging Panda saves company resources by being on duty 24-7, 365; it’s your debtors clerks' best friend. Goodbye awkward and time-consuming repeat calls.”With subscription fees starting at R399 per month and rising according to the volume of invoices, quotes and debt collections required on a monthly basis, the smallest SME can have the same full-service accounting facilities a large company has, with the power of the Nagging Panda taking on late payers and increasing revenue by following up on quotes with no extra effort from the business.“With limited cash flow and late or non-payers being among the top threats to your business, we believe we have created a solution that suits any pocket, in any sector, and across all industries,” Lea concludes.