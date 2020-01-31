Amasa Ignite looks at the loyalty behind SA's most used brands - Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey

What drives consistent loyal brand usage in an era of vastly competitive environment and wide availability of options for consumers?

Date: Wednesday, 5 February 2020



Time: 4.30-6pm, followed by a networking event



Venue: Ster Kinekor Head Office, 185 Katherine Street, Sandton



RSVP to Andrew Maluleka @ moc.liamg@asamatawerdna

The Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey measures brand relevance across all segments of the South African demographic. It is not a popularity contest and does not measure which brands people like or aspire to, it is all about which brands are used by South Africans and used loyally across the spectrum.Join Amasa Ignite Forums as we host Ask Afrika’s MD Sarina de Beer to share the latest from Icon Brands Benchmark Report.The Amasa Ignite Forum, a premier forum for discussion about issues of importance to the advertising, media and broader communications industry is thrilled to be hosting Ask Afrika for this thought provoking survey.Join the forum together with peers from media, marketing and the broader communications sphere as per the details below:Tickets to the forum are free but limited, book now to secure your place.