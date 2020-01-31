Branding Company news South Africa

Amasa Ignite looks at the loyalty behind SA's most used brands - Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey

Issued by: Amasa
What drives consistent loyal brand usage in an era of vastly competitive environment and wide availability of options for consumers?
The Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey measures brand relevance across all segments of the South African demographic. It is not a popularity contest and does not measure which brands people like or aspire to, it is all about which brands are used by South Africans and used loyally across the spectrum.

Join Amasa Ignite Forums as we host Ask Afrika’s MD Sarina de Beer to share the latest from Icon Brands Benchmark Report.

The Amasa Ignite Forum, a premier forum for discussion about issues of importance to the advertising, media and broader communications industry is thrilled to be hosting Ask Afrika for this thought provoking survey.

Join the forum together with peers from media, marketing and the broader communications sphere as per the details below:
Tickets to the forum are free but limited, book now to secure your place.

FORUM DETAILS:
  • Date: Wednesday, 5 February 2020
  • Time: 4.30-6pm, followed by a networking event
  • Venue: Ster Kinekor Head Office, 185 Katherine Street, Sandton
  • RSVP to Andrew Maluleka @


Amasa The Advertising Media Association of South Africa's primary focus is the education of people with an interest in the media, marketing and advertising industry.
