Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_EverlyticBurnesseoLevergyHustle MediaTopco MediaBrave GroupDentsuIMC ConferenceKantarNew MediaTLC Worldwide AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingBlue Sky PublicationsMembrana MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Streaming Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#BehindtheCampaign of 'Have You Heard' - a TVC for Spotify Kenya by Machine_

17 Aug 2023
Issued by: Machine_
In May 2023, South African creative-solutions agency, Machine_, launched its first film for Spotify Kenya as part of their African Monthly Active User campaign, to increase awareness and showcase the plethora of African music available on Spotify - now over 100 million songs!
#BehindtheCampaign of 'Have You Heard' - a TVC for Spotify Kenya by Machine_

Here’s some #BehindtheCampaign info and insight into the overall integrated campaign.

“‘Have You Heard?’ – How often do we hear these words when friends are keen to share their latest track on repeat?” says Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, head of marketing, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We all love running to our friends to share with them the hottest jam we’ve just discovered. And, thanks to Spotify, this happens very often,” explains Mantwa Toka, senior art director at Machine_ Johannesburg. “With new songs to discover daily, you’ll never run out of tunes to put others onto,” she says.

“Discovering and sharing music is such a core part of our listening experience and through discovery, you open your world to new tracks, new artists and new genres,” adds Star.

This was the insight behind the storyline for the Spotify Kenya TVC. It kicks off with the first line: “Have you heard ‘Dancehalling’ by Uncojingjon?”.

“In the TVC, we see how everyone has an artist they want to put others on to. But those others also have their own artist or song that they want to share. It becomes a never-ending story of people trying to one-up each other with great music to discover,” explains Mokgethwa Machaka, senior copywriter at Machine_ Johannesburg.

The film features people from the cityscapes of Nairobi to the ports of Kisumu, showcasing how Spotify connects the whole of Kenya. “With a large cast, dynamic wardrobe and incredible sets – as well as street-cool humour – Spotify’s ‘Have You Heard’ commercial grooves along at a rate guaranteed to get everyone’s feet moving and fingers tapping,” says Mara Diavastos, business director at Machine_Johannesburg.

“A massive thank you to the incredible creative, production and media teams that made it all happen Machine_ , Spitfire Films and UM Africa. Our indomitable director duo, AK & JT, Mara Diavastos, Tafadzwa (Muzuwa) Penny, Matthew Barnes, Mantwa Toka, Mokgethwa Machaka, Arthur Seruga and so many, many more. It takes a village,” says Star.

NextOptions
Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
Read more: Machine_, #BehindTheCampaign

Related

#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify - 'Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit'
Machine_#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify - 'Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit'1 day ago
Image supplied. Captain Morgan has launched its first ever pan-African campaign, Spice On Africa
#BehindtheCampaign: Captain Morgan launches Spice On Africa, its first ever pan-African campaign8 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Head of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council and managing director of Machine_ Robyn Campbell examines four trends impacting the digital media industry
#Bookmarks2023: 4 trends impacting the digital media industry27 Jul 2023
Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement27 Jul 2023
Support Machine_'s 2023 Mandela Day fundraiser!
Machine_Support Machine_'s 2023 Mandela Day fundraiser!13 Jul 2023
6 2023 IAB Bookmarks Awards finalists for Machine_
Machine_6 2023 IAB Bookmarks Awards finalists for Machine_27 Jun 2023
Image supplied. #StopHoldMusic, Naked’s new campaign imagines an alternative universe where hold music is the new rock and roll, and fans get excited about
#BehindtheCampaign: Naked's tongue in cheek #StopHoldMusic campaign where hold music is the new rock 'n roll30 May 2023
Willie and Dan star in the ad. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Sticking it to the man with Xtend8 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz