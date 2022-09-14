BehindtheSelfie: Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa

This week we decided to chat with Leslie Adams, the sales director at Reach Africa to find out more about what drives him to succeed.

Leslie Adams. Picture Supplied.

Tell us a bit more about what you do?

I am the sales director for Reach Africa, which specialises in premium gaming, audio and video on demand (VOD) solutions for brands and marketers. Our goal is to assist local and international content providers to reach diverse cultural and dynamic audiences in Africa. I head up the sales side of the business, and have the privilege of leading Africa's best sales team specialising in digital and broadcast channels.

Together we are building the "Video On Demand" (VOD) category in South Africa as an advertising solution for brands and agencies, while also delivering business success to our partners.

What's really behind your selfie?

An ambitious kid from Eldorado Park, driven by family and a genuine passion for the advertising industry.

Growing up what did you want to do?

A soccer player, a businessman, a salesperson, a good leader and most recently a good father and partner. I am still growing.

How did you end up doing what you do now?

I've worked in media for as long as I can remember; advertising is an awesome industry, as our core product is our intellect and imagination and we hold the power to influence consumer behaviour, which makes every day unique and challenging.

Tell us a bit more about the highlights in your career?

I have previously worked with CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa on the continent. I was also part of the launch team that established Stuff magazine, a technology-focused title that still enjoys a steady readership today. I was also instrumental in the rejuvenation and growth of Ster-Kinekor, leading the cinema sales team to doubling its overall market share for the cinema advertising category.

Ultimately, I've had many many highs and lows, but what I find most fulfilling is that I get to grow the people around me every day. When my team wins, I win.

When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

Fortunately, advertising allows us to socialise and call it work! I have made many good friends through the work I do. After hours, I agonize over my football team's underperformance and wonder at my growing family.

What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?

As with many in my industry, I am a content junky! I am currently reading Becoming by Michelle Obam and Factfulness byHans Rosling. I have not finished reading Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, and also have at least 100 open windows on both my laptop and phone's search bar!

What’s your favourite gif?

What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?

Every day, every week, every month, every quarter and every year the goal is always the same: growth.