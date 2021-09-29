BehindtheMask: Lazola Gola, comedian, actor, writer and now director

Lazola Gola, comedian, actor and writer, had been toying with the idea of directing for years and eventually, in 2018, he contacted 7 Films, a team of passionate filmmakers driven to create innovative, entertaining and interesting content.

Could you briefly explain what your role entails?

What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?

Growing up, what did you want to be?

How did you go from being a comedian to working behind the camera?

What excites you most about your career?

What has been the highlight of your career?

Where are you based during lockdown?

When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

What's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?

What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?

Do you have a theme song for 2021?

Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?

What's next for you?

Gola would watch Savanna ads since he was a kid and always loved how effortless it always was. He believes that the comedy and appreciation of comedy are quite similar to that of Savanna commercials and so he followed his instinct which lead him behind the camera as a director in Savanna Light's latest campaign #SiyavannaSouthAfrica.Simply put, my role entails storytelling. As a comedian, telling my strange everyday stories on stage; as a writer, telling stories of characters; and as a commercials director, a combination of both.A voice wanting to be heard. A voice ready to change things up. A fresh new perspective. Literally, it’s just a teen moustache with ambitions of being a beard.I wanted to be a lawyer for most of my life. I used to watchthe courtroom dramas and imagined wowing jurors (didn’t know we didn’t have any yet). S/O toI never thought of it as a giant leap, maybe it was naiveite or maybe it was the countless examples of people I admire doing the same thing. E.g. Kagiso Lediga (RSA) and Neal Brennan (USA), just to name a few.But to answer your question; I packed my bags and moved to Cape Town to go work with 7 Films, who I stayed in contact with since I had been talent on one of their shoots.If I can think it, chances are we can make it. I think of an amazing idea or write a script, I can make it. There are so many creative people who don’t have that luxury or skill set.Man, everything seems like a highlight at this point. Every weird idea that agency and client like, every time your gut/instinctive call pays off and the amazing people I get rub shoulders with and learn from.But, again, to answer your question; A couple of Golds in last year’s Pendoring was great. Shooting a intimate fashion film for Milan Fashion Week and probably I saw a callsheet and clapper board with my name as the director… Oh, and also, I have an International Emmy Nominations. That’s probably one!I'm based in Cape Town, Greenpoint. To be exact. Boundary Road. Come at me, stalker!I love going to go watch or perform comedy. Still gives me the greatest feeling and adrenaline rush. Also, I love hanging out with other comedians. I’ve also subscribed to every viewing platform and can spend hours watching an obscure doccie on Apple TV, a sports doccie on Amazon or some HBO series on Showmax. I’ve also started playing F1 racing online. I’m horrible and can’t seem to find the time to get better.Did I mention that I have an International Emmy Nomination?Just started Season 2 ofon Apple TV+, it only comes out every Friday like we are in 1998, but it’s good.I’ll be doing a couple more comedy spots that need to come out and excited to see how they are received, take on some cool stories that I can bring to life. I’m also working a small script that I want to shoot. It's exciting pouring all these weird and interesting ideas into a passion project.