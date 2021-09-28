DStv Internet partners with local content creators

SiOnline and DStv Internet have teamed up with DStv as ambassadors for its recently launched home internet service.

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, which allows customers to connect to the internet using a Sim card and Wifi router – an option that hopes to help those who do not have fibre in their residential areas but want to access the internet regularly using various devices in their home.Being connected to reliable broadband remains important for many households, especially as more people are working and learning from home, and transacting online – whether they be buying goods and services or running their small businesses.DStv has partnered with some of Mzansi’s top content curators, who have found online success, in particular on social media, and who tell diverse stories about their communities and life experiences to spread the DStv Internet message and help more South Africans become connected.As part of the partnership, DStv and its ambassadors aim to connect more unconnected South Africans to the internet through the DStv Internet offering. The DStv Internet ambassadors are set to roll out various activations and experiences in the coming months - aiming to raise awareness around safe, enjoyable and productive internet usage.DStv has partnered with talented content creators from diverse backgrounds who deliver unique content that reflect South African life. DStv Internet will enable these ambassadors to continue creating content, and help connect more South Africans.Born in East London, former rugby player Kuhle hung up his rugby boots to pursue a career in coaching and teaching at Woodridge College.“During my time at Woodridge, I began to make videos with the help of the students. Now, three years later, those videos have managed to go viral and have allowed me to come to Joburg to follow my dream in content creation, bringing smiles to everyone.”Vuyelwa Halana, also known as Dabs we Nation, is a content creator who has proven that online success is not only for the young. A radiographer by profession, she has done multiple guest appearances on radio and television to discuss health issues, as well as her popular videos. She has been an MC at various events and has partnered with many South African brands.Thenjiwe’s dark wit comes across in her signature one-liners, delivered with the kind of deadpan precision that only a former lawyer could perfect. Since swapping the courtroom for the comedy stage, Thenjiwe has become one of SA’s most recognised comedians. She has performed around the world, entertaining audiences in Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines, Australia, Europe and North America, as well as the UK – where she launched her comedy career back in 2013, before returning to South Africa. Thenjiwe is also a content creator with over a thousand videos on her YouTube channel Thenjiwe Comedy.The digital content creator grew up in Gugulethu and Langa and is best known for her hilarious skits mimicking everyday life through hilariously relatable characters, such as audience favourite, Mavis. Khanyisa is a social media and community manager by profession, a stylist at heart, and looks forward to one day travelling the world, doing what she loves – being a content creator.Jonas Lekganyane is a self-taught animator and one of Limpopo’s most celebrated creatives. He is the creator of the much-loved, award-winning animated series The Adventures of Noko Mashaba.Jonas is also the founder and director of Rams Comics, an animation studio based in Johannesburg.With a team comprising animators and voiceover artists, Rams Comics has worked with major corporations and entities to tell South African stories using humour and wit.Fresh-faced and with a fresh approach, Dillan has grown from a novice to making waves nationally in what seems like a few short years. Dillan makes for great viewing, his static stage presence makes his unnervingly clever jokes accessible to everyone and not only makes you laugh but think as well.More recently, Dillan has taken to the virtual stage, bringing sharing his signature wit on social media.Candice Chirwa is an author, gender activist, and thought leader, better known as the Minister of Menstruation. Candice's activism is led by the belief that women and girls deserve fundamental human rights. Candice engages her audience on lives on her social media platforms, educating young women on pressing topics they face daily.One surprise ambassador is to be announced in the coming days. Can you guess who it is? Be sure to keep an eye on our social media to find out.