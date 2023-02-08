Fairvest completes aesthetic refurbishment of 2Twenty Madiba in central Pretoria

Fairvest Limited has completed an aesthetic refurbishment of the offices at 220 Madiba Street in central Pretoria. The updated 2Twenty Madiba - as the 15-storey building has been renamed - is said to combine heritage with modernity.

2Twenty Madiba. Source: Supplied

The 12,000m2 building was formerly advocates’ chambers, being situated opposite the Gauteng High Court and in a well-established government node.

The refurbished property features a triple-volume reception area, and each floor spans 730m2 with cellular offices offering views across the city.

Said Fairvest COO, Alon Kirkel: “2Twenty Madiba is a great address in a well-established neighbourhood, boasting over 400 parking bays, making it ideal for a government tenant. We’ve overhauled the asset to meet the future needs of businesses in the area, and Fairvest is excited about its new chapter."

Uptick in development

The surrounding neighbourhood is seeing an upsurge in development, with investments and improvements rejuvenating the area and making it an increasingly attractive node.

“When Fairvest merged with Arrowhead, we took the opportunity presented by the vacancy to refresh the property because we are confident in the future of this asset and the area. The investment in 2Twenty Madiba will help to close the vacancy gap and contribute to buoying central Pretoria,” said Kirkel.