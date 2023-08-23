Pride Flisp housing project delivers affordable homes in Eerste River

The Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, and Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) James Vos this week distributed keys to 10 recipients at the Our Pride housing project in Eerste River.

Source: Supplied.

The Our Pride housing project, part of the First Home Finance program (Flisp), has provided 218 housing units, with two designated for Breaking New Ground (BNG) and the rest under Flisp. This R102m initiative aimed to enhance affordable housing accessibility for all citizens.

In welcoming the beneficiaries to the new homes Vos said, “We thank you for being part of building the City of Hope with us. Our mission is to provide more well-located human settlements, with access to employment and education centres."

The First Home Finance programme is offered to households with an income between R3,501 and R22,000 per month.

With more than 200 beneficiaries anticipated to purchase homes in this project, Simmers spoke on the importance of driving spatial transformation and economic accessibility, “This project reflects the joint efforts between the two spheres of government to accelerate the delivery of homes well-located to business hubs. Our commitment to making affordable housing more accessible is quite evident today. Many of our beneficiaries are below the age of 35. I am thrilled to see youth taking advantage of these opportunities.”

The Western Cape continues to be the leading province in the delivery of affordable housing programme.