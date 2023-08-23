Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Designer Pool CoversBurnesseoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Affordable & Social Housing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Pride Flisp housing project delivers affordable homes in Eerste River

23 Aug 2023
The Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, and Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) James Vos this week distributed keys to 10 recipients at the Our Pride housing project in Eerste River.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The Our Pride housing project, part of the First Home Finance program (Flisp), has provided 218 housing units, with two designated for Breaking New Ground (BNG) and the rest under Flisp. This R102m initiative aimed to enhance affordable housing accessibility for all citizens.

In welcoming the beneficiaries to the new homes Vos said, “We thank you for being part of building the City of Hope with us. Our mission is to provide more well-located human settlements, with access to employment and education centres."

The First Home Finance programme is offered to households with an income between R3,501 and R22,000 per month.

With more than 200 beneficiaries anticipated to purchase homes in this project, Simmers spoke on the importance of driving spatial transformation and economic accessibility, “This project reflects the joint efforts between the two spheres of government to accelerate the delivery of homes well-located to business hubs. Our commitment to making affordable housing more accessible is quite evident today. Many of our beneficiaries are below the age of 35. I am thrilled to see youth taking advantage of these opportunities.”

The Western Cape continues to be the leading province in the delivery of affordable housing programme.

NextOptions
Read more: bond, mortgage, social housing

Related

Heritage approval granted for social housing development at old Woodstock hospital
Heritage approval granted for social housing development at old Woodstock hospital1 Aug 2023
1,500ha of land in the process of being acquired, says human settlements minister
1,500ha of land in the process of being acquired, says human settlements minister11 May 2023
Source: Supplied.
Budget Justice Coalition is concerned about rising inequality in a time of disaster21 Feb 2023
Social housing in South Africa is in trouble - here's why
Social housing in South Africa is in trouble - here's why10 Feb 2023
Source:
Volt, Australia's first online-only bank, shuts down due to fundraising woes6 Jul 2022
Major shift in housing policy is an opportunity for civil society
Major shift in housing policy is an opportunity for civil society14 Apr 2022
#KaserneBlowDown: Planned implosion of Joburg's Kaserne building on track
#KaserneBlowDown: Planned implosion of Joburg's Kaserne building on track12 Apr 2022
Kubayi-Ngubane announces 6 new mega social housing projects
Kubayi-Ngubane announces 6 new mega social housing projects15 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz