New Android Auto update get Assistant glow-up

14 Jul 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
In-car interfaces like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become essential tools for commuters who want to have access to their smartphones. Google released Android Auto 10.0 update to the public - Android users with Google Services can update the app via the Play Store - which brings the Glow visual update for the Google Assistant.
Android Auto. Source: Supplied
Android Auto. Source: Supplied

The glow Assistant interaction animation was first launched as a Pixel (Google’s own line of Android smartphones) exclusive on the Google Pixel 4 in 2015 before making its way to most Android phones in later operating system updates.

Glow interface
Glow interface

Android Auto was released to the public in 2015 in response to Apple releasing CarPlay with iOS 7.1 in the year before, although the function was announced to developers at I/O in 2014.

Google Assistant made its way to the platform in 2018 as a way for Android users to more easily make phone calls and trigger other functions by using just their voice.

Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running
Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running

27 Jun 2023

Android Auto was available as a standalone Android phone app until Google removed support for it from phones in 2022, opting instead to fold in the media controls into a “driving mode” version of Google Maps.

Android Cool Walk
Android Cool Walk

This was also the same year that Google released that Cool Walk Android Auto update that brought a split screen layout to in-car displays, allowing users to view information from other apps alongside maps.

Critics were quick to point out that Cool Walk was a clone of the CarPlay interface, and the new Assistant glow is also reminiscent of previous versions of Apple’s Siri interface looked like before taking on its more spherical form.

New Android Auto update get Assistant glow-up

Google is currently leading the race to own the in-car display with car manufacturers like Volvo opting to build the infotainment system on Google Automotive Services (GAS). Apple has since responded with a reimagining of CarPlay as a similar native infotainment platform where users can download and use apps directly on the car display, eliminating the need for a connected phone.

The new CarPlay is scheduled for release later in 2023.

New Android Auto update get Assistant glow-up

Mobile network operators have been slow to support the eSim built into newer models like the GAS-equipped Volvo XC40 Recharge, but the time is coming where car owners will have need to purchase a data plan for their vehicles.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is a contributing Senior Editor at Bizcommunity
Read more: Google, Apple, Volvo, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lindsey Schutters



