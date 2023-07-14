New Android Auto update get Assistant glow-up

Android Auto. Source: Supplied

The glow Assistant interaction animation was first launched as a Pixel (Google’s own line of Android smartphones) exclusive on the Google Pixel 4 in 2015 before making its way to most Android phones in later operating system updates.

Glow interface

Android Auto was released to the public in 2015 in response to Apple releasing CarPlay with iOS 7.1 in the year before, although the function was announced to developers at I/O in 2014.

Google Assistant made its way to the platform in 2018 as a way for Android users to more easily make phone calls and trigger other functions by using just their voice.

Android Auto was available as a standalone Android phone app until Google removed support for it from phones in 2022, opting instead to fold in the media controls into a “driving mode” version of Google Maps.

Android Cool Walk

This was also the same year that Google released that Cool Walk Android Auto update that brought a split screen layout to in-car displays, allowing users to view information from other apps alongside maps.

Critics were quick to point out that Cool Walk was a clone of the CarPlay interface, and the new Assistant glow is also reminiscent of previous versions of Apple’s Siri interface looked like before taking on its more spherical form.

Google is currently leading the race to own the in-car display with car manufacturers like Volvo opting to build the infotainment system on Google Automotive Services (GAS). Apple has since responded with a reimagining of CarPlay as a similar native infotainment platform where users can download and use apps directly on the car display, eliminating the need for a connected phone.

The new CarPlay is scheduled for release later in 2023.

Mobile network operators have been slow to support the eSim built into newer models like the GAS-equipped Volvo XC40 Recharge, but the time is coming where car owners will have need to purchase a data plan for their vehicles.