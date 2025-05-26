Review: Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge Ultimate Dark

Volvo, which is majority-owned by Chinese auto group Geely, has had success in the local EV market in 2024. Its EX30 was the most-sold EV in the country for the year. Despite its success in this area, the brand has had to close some of its dealerships in the country, which the Swede brand says was a tactical decision. This raises the question: is there trouble for them?

Maybe so, but let's discuss the brand a bit more. Volvo is synonymous with luxury and safety, and it's these two pillars where the brand rests its reputation on. Just look at its local lineup, it consists of quality products that echo these two facts. Some might argue though that their cars are on the pricier side (just look at the price of the new EX90), but the Swede auto manufacturer doesn’t stray from what has brought it success in the past.

I’ve tested some of Volvo’s cars already, including the EX30 and C40 Recharget to name a few, and recently I spent time with the XC90.

Not to be confused with the all-electric and new EX90, the XC90 has been Volvo’s biggest and most luxurious SUV offering. With a push toward electrification, the XC90 has morphed into a hybrid option, and the one I tested was the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) XC90 P8 Recharge.

What is it like to drive?

As you can imagine, driving a Volvo is a blissful experience for even the unacquainted with automobiles.

With the XC90 in this hybrid option, not only is the drive experience on the plush side, but it comes with a noticeable power boost from a rear-electric motor that adds a healthy 107kW of power. In total, the XC90 P8 Recharge can kick out 340kW power, 233kW of which comes from a 2l turbocharged engine, and 708Nm of torque. To match the torque, Volvo’s Geartronic gearbox in the form of an eight-speed automatic sits under the bonnet, allowing for quick and responsive gear switches.

In essence, it has the power to move it despite it being a large and heavy (2,9k50g) SUV, which is practical when it comes to open roads where one might need to do a hasty overtake. Not only does it provide more than enough power, but it also rides smoothly, which is in part to its all-wheel drive system and suspension.

With it being a plug-in hybrid, the question of how fuel-efficient the XC90 is arises. Volvo claims a breathtaking figure of 7.2l per km with motors working in tandem. On test, the figures sometimes aligned with real-world experience, depending on driving conditions and behaviour. It’s worth noting that the electricity range stands at 77km.

Design

Inside and out, Volvo’s design philosophy is evident. Its interior is subtle and minimalistic, staying true to the clean, pared-back aesthetic rooted in Scandinavian tradition.

A standout and personal favourite of mine in the cabin of the XC90 P8 Recharge is the crystal clear gear knob that doesn’t pick up visible handprint marks and fingerprint marks easily.

In the centre of the dash, between driver and passenger, a large portrait-format infotainment screen with Google capable services. The system is easy to use with decent graphics and responsiveness for a car of this quality.

Besides Nappa leather seats, it also has arguably the best sound system I’ve experienced in any vehicle in terms of quality. The nine-speaker 1,410W Bowers & Wilkins system is a joy, and I believe that Volvo comes with better audio systems out there compared to its rivals in the luxury segment.

Some features

Volvo doesn’t rest on its laurels when it comes to safety, and the XC90 P8 Recharge is no exception. It comes equipped with the advanced iCUP system, integrated with Google Automotive Services, delivering a comprehensive suite of safety and connectivity features.

Among these is IntelliSafe Assist, which includes City Safety technology capable of detecting pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals, along with front and rear collision warnings supported by full auto brake functionality. The package is further enhanced by the Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS), Road Sign Information (RSI), Lane Keeping Aid (LKA), and Volvo On Call (VOC).

Verdict

The EX90 sent tongues wagging after its local mostly in part to its price. The reason I bring this up is because the XC90 P8 Recharge seems to be the better option if one were caught up choosing something that will provide the power and efficiency of a pure electric car in the Volvo lineup.

It does seem a bit unfair for me to compare these two since I test-drove this car before the launch of the EX90, but it makes sense for me to justify why the XC90 P8 Recharge is a properly balanced Volvo product. It has the power, the space, the presence, a pleasant amount of features, and most importantly, it has the Volvo badge on it. The EX90 on the other hand is a befit of a Volvo flagship though, but that’s a whole other discussion…