Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Review: The bold and electric Volvo C40 Recharge

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    Electric vehicles are slowly beginning to pique the interest of South Africans if we look at sales reports. While the uptick is not significant, there’s an upswing of note. The price just has to be right and then there’s the nagging issue of load shedding we have to contend with. These two factors are making progress of adoption slower than it should be, and let's not forget about infrastructure and the lack thereof.
    Review: The bold and electric Volvo C40 Recharge
    Review: The bold and electric Volvo C40 Recharge
    Review: The bold and electric Volvo C40 Recharge

    I digress, I spent time driving the lightning-quick Volvo C40 Recharge. As I’m writing this I think of the newly introduced Volvo EX30 to our market, which is said to do 0-100km sprint faster than the C40 Recharge (4.7 seconds), which boggles my mind. How can another all-electric Volvo SUV be quicker than the one I just tested? This seems to be one of the most thrilling things about electric vehicles to me at the moment. The sheer speed and acceleration are admirable and can make a die-hard petrolhead unfamiliar with EVs second-guess their opinion.

    The twin motor Volvo EX30 is the Swedish carmaker's fastest accelerating car ever.
    Volvo’s affordable EX30 EV en route to Mzansi

    22 Dec 2023

    My test with the C40 Recharge wasn't my first rodeo with the Swedish brand's electric SUV. I briefly drove it during its local launch last year and even then I was blown away by its performance. The opinion I formed at that time is largely the same after spending more time with it.

    Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus
    Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus

      30 Oct 2023

    The C40 Recharge drives smoothly thanks to the suspension setup and a one-speed electric gearbox. Under the metal, you will find twin motors and a high-voltage battery, which together make an impressive 300kW of power and 660Nm of torque to all four wheels.

    But what about range? That seems to be the talk of the town when EVs are discussed at the dinner table. The C40 Recharge comes with a healthy 444km of range, and if used in the right driving set-up (in cities and suburbs), one can make the kilometres go a long way. Charging is also not a hassle, because Volvo provides a home charging wall box with the C40 Recharge, and finding a station is not a schlep. And, with DC charging available during my testing period, the C40 Recharge recuperated from 40% to 100% in 40 minutes.

    Charging via a DC box seems to be the most ideal for a quick charge. However, with a charging box at home (this method is a lot slower than a DC charger), I imagine it can be charged overnight, which cuts out the idea of having to find a station. Volvo also made an effort to ensure that drivers can find their nearest charging station nearby with a Google-integrated infotainment system.

    The C40 Recharge's interior is minimalistic for front passengers and drivers. It also has a nice dual-tone scheme in black and Fjord Blue, which is the same shade of blue as the one I had tested. Materials are of premium quality and the cabin is uber-quiet. A nice touch on the inside is a panel on the dashboard that lights up when it's dark out, creating a nice ambient feel in the cabin. When it comes to space the rear passengers can be cramped for headroom, and this is largely because of the sloping roof line.

    Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus
    Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus

      30 Oct 2023

    Review: The bold and electric Volvo C40 Recharge
    Review: The bold and electric Volvo C40 Recharge

    The C40 Recharge's exterior is noticeably different to its Volvo siblings. The reason it looks a bit different is because of the sloping roofline and tailgate, which eliminates the square-shaped rear that adorns many of the Swedish car brand's SUVs. These exterior differences also create a sportier look for the C40 Recharge. On the front end, the closed-off grill is a dead giveaway that it's an EV, which many people noticed during my time with it. The test unit was in Fjord Blue as previously mentioned, which I prefer more over the black one I drove at launch.

    The Volvo C40 is available only in one model, and the features include a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with a remote tag and power-operated tailgate, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel and front and rear seats, 20" five-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels, Harman Kardon sound system, Volvo's Intellisafe Assist, lane keeping assist, road sign information, and 360° camera.

    Recharge care package

    • Volvo on Call for five years
    • Charging cable for public charging stations
    • Home charging wallbox

    Price, warranty, and maintenance

    Price R1,324,000.

    Warranty: Five-year/100,000 km vehicle warranty and eight-year 160,000km battery warranty

    Maintenance: Five-year/km full maintenance plan

    Read more: electric cars, Volvo, Volvo Car South Africa, car review, Imran Salie, Volvo South Africa
    NextOptions

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education

      Related

      REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
      REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
       6 Mar 2024
      South Africa's new car sales slump continues into February 2024
      South Africa's new car sales slump continues into February 2024
       6 Mar 2024
      Honda launches new Elevate SUV to drive local sales
      Honda launches new Elevate SUV to drive local sales
       27 Feb 2024
      Deadline today for university funding in South Africa
      Deadline today for university funding in South Africa
       31 Jan 2024
      Toyota puts a pause on Hilux, Land Cruiser shipments amid engine concerns
      Toyota puts a pause on Hilux, Land Cruiser shipments amid engine concerns
       30 Jan 2024
      Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams
      Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams
       19 Jan 2024
      #BizTrends2024: How increased range will help drive electrification&#x2026;and other EV trends
      #BizTrends2024: How increased range will help drive electrification…and other EV trends
       16 Jan 2024
      Ford Ranger XLT: Dominating the roads with power and style
      Ford Ranger XLT: Dominating the roads with power and style
       10 Jan 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz