Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderKia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Volvo’s affordable EX30 EV en route to Mzansi

    22 Dec 2023
    22 Dec 2023
    Volvo Car South Africa has announced that the first batch of its fully electric EX30 model is en route to the country. The EX30, set to debut in the first quarter of 2024, is poised to be one of the most competitively priced electric vehicles available, with prices starting at R775,900. The Swedish luxury SUV has already garnered considerable interest, with over 150 pre-orders placed as of September 2023. This marks a promising step towards sustainable transportation in South Africa.
    The twin motor Volvo EX30 is the Swedish carmaker's fastest accelerating car ever.
    The twin motor Volvo EX30 is the Swedish carmaker's fastest accelerating car ever.

    Greg Maruszewski, MD at Volvo Car South Africa, says the fact that South Africa will be among the first countries in the world to receive its initial allocation clearly illustrates this versatile new model’s broader importance to the local market, as well as robust early demand from consumers.

    “Typically, South Africa is not in the first wave of a new model’s global launch. But that’s changed with the EX30, as our initial allocation is already inbound. This means we’ll see the first examples on local roads at the same time as they arrive in major markets in Europe, North America and Asia,” said Maruszewski, adding that he expects the EX30 to be one of the best sellers in South Africa’s burgeoning EV segment next year.

    Source: Lindsey Schutters
    Review: Volvo XC40 Twin Motor Recharge

      14 Aug 2023

    Ahead of its arrival in South Africa, the new EX30 has been shortlisted as one of seven contenders in the running for the 2024 iteration of the prestigious European Car of the Year Award, a title won by the XC40 back in 2018. This comes after the XC40 Recharge – a model that has dominated SA’s fully electric premium C-SUV segment – triumphed in the New Energy Vehicle category at the 2023 COTY competition.

    'Fastest accelerating Volvo ever'

    The all-new EX30 represents the cornerstone of Volvo’s global electrification growth ambitions, excelling in areas as varied as performance, efficiency, sustainability and safety. In 315kW Twin Motor Performance guise, for instance, the newcomer is the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 3.6 seconds.

    The extended-range version of the Single Motor (rear-wheel drive) powertrain is capable of covering up to 480km on the WLTP cycle.

    The EX30’s imminent arrival will help to cement Volvo Car South Africa’s already formidable presence in the fast-growing new-energy vehicle space, while also significantly enhancing accessibility to electric cars for many South Africans.

    Read more: COTY, electric vehicle, Greg Maruszewski, Volvo South Africa
    NextOptions


    Related

    Image source: Mike Bird from
    Electric Vehicles White Paper: Tax incentives, climate goals to drive EV industry
     13 Dec 2023
    Mahle&#x2019;s wireless charging system wins SAE approval as global standard
    Mahle’s wireless charging system wins SAE approval as global standard
    27 Nov 2023
    Eco-friendly deliveries: Uber rolls out electric delivery fleet in SA
    Eco-friendly deliveries: Uber rolls out electric delivery fleet in SA
     10 Nov 2023
    Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus
    Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus
     30 Oct 2023
    Source: Lindsey Schutters
    Review: Volvo XC40 Twin Motor Recharge
     14 Aug 2023
    Audi finishes second investment wave into SA's EV charging network
    Audi finishes second investment wave into SA's EV charging network
    31 Jan 2023
    #BizTrends2023: How EVs will shape new car design...and other trends
    #BizTrends2023: How EVs will shape new car design...and other trends
     9 Jan 2023
    Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live
    Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live
    15 Aug 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz