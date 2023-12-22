Volvo’s affordable EX30 EV en route to Mzansi

Volvo Car South Africa has announced that the first batch of its fully electric EX30 model is en route to the country. The EX30, set to debut in the first quarter of 2024, is poised to be one of the most competitively priced electric vehicles available, with prices starting at R775,900. The Swedish luxury SUV has already garnered considerable interest, with over 150 pre-orders placed as of September 2023. This marks a promising step towards sustainable transportation in South Africa.

The twin motor Volvo EX30 is the Swedish carmaker's fastest accelerating car ever.

Greg Maruszewski, MD at Volvo Car South Africa, says the fact that South Africa will be among the first countries in the world to receive its initial allocation clearly illustrates this versatile new model’s broader importance to the local market, as well as robust early demand from consumers.

“Typically, South Africa is not in the first wave of a new model’s global launch. But that’s changed with the EX30, as our initial allocation is already inbound. This means we’ll see the first examples on local roads at the same time as they arrive in major markets in Europe, North America and Asia,” said Maruszewski, adding that he expects the EX30 to be one of the best sellers in South Africa’s burgeoning EV segment next year.

Ahead of its arrival in South Africa, the new EX30 has been shortlisted as one of seven contenders in the running for the 2024 iteration of the prestigious European Car of the Year Award, a title won by the XC40 back in 2018. This comes after the XC40 Recharge – a model that has dominated SA’s fully electric premium C-SUV segment – triumphed in the New Energy Vehicle category at the 2023 COTY competition.

'Fastest accelerating Volvo ever'

The all-new EX30 represents the cornerstone of Volvo’s global electrification growth ambitions, excelling in areas as varied as performance, efficiency, sustainability and safety. In 315kW Twin Motor Performance guise, for instance, the newcomer is the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 3.6 seconds.

The extended-range version of the Single Motor (rear-wheel drive) powertrain is capable of covering up to 480km on the WLTP cycle.

The EX30’s imminent arrival will help to cement Volvo Car South Africa’s already formidable presence in the fast-growing new-energy vehicle space, while also significantly enhancing accessibility to electric cars for many South Africans.