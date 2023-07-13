Opel upgrades popular Grandland range

The upgraded Opel Grandland - the marque's flagship SUV - range continues to offer three models, each now featuring improved specification and a more modern design. Customers can now choose between the standard Grandland, Grandland GS Line mid-range model, and top-end Grandland Ultimate. All models continue to be powered by Opel's 121kW 1.6T engine mated with an automatic transmission.

New Opel Grandland. Source: Supplied

First shown in 2021, the new Grandland now features the Opel Vizor design treatment that debuted on the Mokka. The signature Opel crease accents on the bonnet form part of Opel’s new design language and this philosophy is also reflected at the rear in the Grandland name and the Blitz logo in the middle of the tailgate.

Bumpers and side panels now come in high-gloss black or body colour depending on the model variant, as well as the underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver.

Interior upgrades

Grandland Ultimate gets leather seat trim with electric adjustment and heating/ventilation, while GS Line seats are finished with Alcantara. Seats in these models have also been scientifically designed for posture and are certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken – campaign for healthier backs, an independent German association promoting research related to back-pain prevention). Standard model trim is cloth, with manual adjustment.

All models include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection, as well as cruise control with speed limiter.

Whereas keyless open and start and a power tailgate is reserved for the Ultimate models where the boot can be opened and closed by a movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

Technology updates

Another key addition to the updated Grandland is Opel’s Pure Panel that combines a seven-inch Driver Information Centre with a similar-sized colour touchscreen for operating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the Multimedia infotainment system.

Grandland GS Line and Grandland Ultimate are further enhanced with the addition of lateral parking sensors, the automatic parking assistant, the reversing camera and the blind spot warning system further increasing safety, as well as adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel Lights.

Opel’s proprietary headlamps use 168 LED elements that are integrated into the sides of the Vizor grille to offer seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving situation and surroundings, without glare for other traffic.

On the road

Also new in combination with automatic transmission is Highway Integration Assist. Using a camera and radar sensors, the system combines various assistants like adaptive cruise control, active lane positioning, and “Stop & Go” that automatically resumes driving from a standstill.

The Grandland range is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Developing 121kW at 6,000r/min and 240Nm of torque at just 1,400 r/min. Power is delivered to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission as standard with a combined cycle consumption of 7l/100km.

Pricing

Grandland R599,900

Grandland GS Line R679,900

Grandland Ultimate R720,900

All models comes with a five year/100,000km warranty with roadside assistance as standard and a matching service plan. Customers are also covered by a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty, with annual service intervals or every 20,000km.