KZN Premier unveils fleet of trucks to improve pothole repairs

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube has unveiled 55 new trucks, which will be used to improve the turnaround time in addressing pothole patching in the province.

The procurement of the trucks, which were unveiled at the launch of the 2023 October Transport Month campaign, is part of the commitment made by the Premier in her State of the Province Address, where she committed government to improving the provincial road network conditions.

The trucks -- fitted with the latest pothole patching technology -- will be distributed to all Department of Transports’ District Offices, in a “fast and effective operation”.

The trucks will comprise a team of nine people, who will be responsible for routine and safety maintenance, including pothole patching, blacktop patching, drain cleaning and verge maintenance, among other duties.

Unveiling the trucks, Dube-Ncube emphasised that the transport sector is the heartbeat of the province’s economy, and crucial in the stimulation of socio-economic development of the nation.

She said during October Transport Month, the province will advance road safety initiatives and highlight several economic empowerment initiatives.

“Under the Department of Transport, over the coming months, the province will ensure that employment intensive road maintenance programmes are increased to provide employment opportunities for more women and the vulnerable in our province. The Zibambele Maintenance Programme will create 41 000 job opportunities,” Dube-Ncube said.

This year’s October Transport Month Campaign is being rolled out under the theme, ‘Siyakha – We are building better infrastructure to grow South Africa together!’.

During this month, the Department of Transport and its entities will showcase transport infrastructure services in aviation, maritime, public transport and roads.

This month will also be used to further advance the country’s road safety initiatives, while creating awareness of the economic benefits of the sector.