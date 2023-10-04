Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Traffic officer sentenced for accepting a bribe of R200

4 Oct 2023
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the imprisonment sentence imposed on a provincial traffic officer in Limpopo in connection with bribery of an undercover agent.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The Mokopane Magistrate court on Monday, 2 October 2023, found the traffic officer guilty on charges relating to accepting a bribe of R200 from an undercover anti-corruption agent from RTMC.

The court sentenced Vincent Madiga (53) to three year’s direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.

“The arrest took place during a joint operation, named Operation Siyabangena, by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the RTMC and the Hawks in 2018. The RTMC believes that the conviction of this officer will send a message to others that are still hell-bent on committing such crimes, that crime does not pay.

“The officer now no longer qualifies to work as a traffic officer because of his criminal record and this means that we have succeeded in removing a bad element from the ranks of our traffic officers,” the RTMC said on Tuesday.

A total of 13 traffic officers were arrested as part of Operation “Siyabangena” and their cases are continuing in different courts in the province. Some have already been imprisoned for their offence.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: bribery, Road Traffic Management Corporation, traffic officers

Related

Motorists may soon do driver's license eye tests at optometrists
Motorists may soon do driver's license eye tests at optometrists18 May 2022
Microsoft in Africa, Middle East is corrupted, whistleblower alleges
Microsoft in Africa, Middle East is corrupted, whistleblower alleges28 Mar 2022
Source:
Exposed: Corruption at Department of Transport and licensing offices24 Feb 2022
RTMC launches new online payment services for licence renewals
RTMC launches new online payment services for licence renewals10 Feb 2022
Source: Supplied
Alcohol industry backs festive season road safety campaign17 Dec 2021
New service allows motorists to renew and pay for licence disks online
New service allows motorists to renew and pay for licence disks online11 Oct 2021
Traffic officers to get body cameras
Traffic officers to get body cameras30 Mar 2021
Transport employees face retrenchment three months after court victory
Transport employees face retrenchment three months after court victory25 Nov 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz