    Glencore closes DRC criminal investigations

    5 Aug 2024
    Glencore announced that the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has closed its criminal investigation against Glencore International. The resolution includes a summary penalty order and an abandonment order. The miner was held criminally liable for failing to prevent the bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner in 2011. This occurred in connection with the acquisition of minority stakes in two mining companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
    Glencore has finally reached closure on the DRC criminal case
    Glencore has finally reached closure on the DRC criminal case

    The OAG stated that it did not find any Glencore employees had knowledge of the bribery, nor did Glencore benefit financially.

    Glencore has been fined CHF2m, and the OAG imposed a compensation claim of $150m.

    The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is seen in Washington, D.C., USA. Source: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
    Unanimous ruling favours Big Tech in DRC child labour cobalt claim

      6 Mar 2024

    The miner cooperated fully with the investigation and has taken significant measures to enhance its compliance program, which were considered mitigating factors in setting the fine.

    A parallel investigation by the Dutch Prosecution Service has also been concluded and dismissed.

    Pleased with resolution

    "Glencore is pleased to have resolved these investigations relating to past matters that occurred over 13 years ago," said Glencore chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi.

    "This resolves the last of the previously disclosed government investigations into historical misconduct."

    Madhavpeddi emphasised Glencore's commitment to ethical conduct and compliance with the law.

    "Over the last number of years, we have invested heavily to improve our Ethics and Compliance Programme," he said.

    We are committed to continuing to enhance the programme and are working to embed ethics and compliance in each facet of our business, no matter where in the world we operate

    Glencore has also engaged two independent compliance monitors, mandated by resolutions with the US Department of Justice, to further strengthen its compliance programme.

    Related
    The Alpamarca open pit mine in Peru is Volcan Compañia Minera's biggest operation.
    Integra Capital acquires Glencore's Volcan stake
     7 May 2024
    Glencore board movements announced ahead of the AGM
    Glencore announces board changes
    22 Mar 2024
    Storm clouds circle the PGMs market. Source: DALL-E 3
    Anglo and Glencore caught in mining market headwinds
     23 Feb 2024
    Glencore had a strong H2 performance in 2023.
    Glencore CEO Gary Nagle provides 2024 forecast after meeting guidance
     1 Feb 2024
    IRH acquires 51% of Mopani Copper Mines in $1.1bn deal
    IRH acquires 51% of Mopani Copper Mines in $1.1bn deal
     22 Dec 2023
    Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training
    Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training
    11 Oct 2023
    Traffic officer sentenced for accepting a bribe of R200
    Traffic officer sentenced for accepting a bribe of R200
    4 Oct 2023
    One of the two new rail-mounted stacker reclaimers which scoop up and transfer coal into and out of the yard is seen at Africa's largest coal export facility, the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, 2018. Source: Reuters/Tanisha Heiberg
    Thungela says coal terminal workers' strike not impacting exports
     2 Oct 2023
