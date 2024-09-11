Automotive Maintenance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CHANGECARSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Maintenance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    More vehicle owners are opting for online licence renewals

    11 Sep 2024
    11 Sep 2024
    More and more motorists are choosing to avoid lengthy lines at vehicle licensing facilities in favour of renewing their licences online.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    The stats

    An analysis of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) online platform, online.natis, shows that more than 2.5 million vehicle owners have opted for the convenience of the online platform since its launch in 2022.

    The monthly average of online renewals on the natis platform have increased from 44,802 in August 2022 to 222,606 last month with an average daily renewal of 7,181.

    “Scores of fleet owners have taken the convenience offered by the bulk renewals service and are reaping the benefits. The RTMC strives to deliver vehicle licences with three to five days and has been able to achieve this target 97% of the time,” RTMC said.

    How to renew your vehicle licence online

    “To access the service which offers motorists the convenience of renewing the vehicle licence from the comfort of their homes or offices, vehicle owners must register their profile on online.natis.gov.za. This will enable them to update their contact details namely cellphone numbers and email address.

    “Registered vehicle owners are entitled to receive renewal notices and can pay AARTO enforcement orders online while renewing their vehicle licences. More than five million vehicle licence renewal notices have been sent out since the beginning of the year,” RTMC said on Monday.

    The service is now also available through participating banks such as First National Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.

    The RTMC is also able to assist fleet owners who wish to renew vehicle licences in bulk to save time and money.

    Read more: First National Bank, Nedbank, Capitec, Road Traffic Management Corporation
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz