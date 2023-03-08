7 top tips to ensure your car is maintained

Maintaining your car is very important and every car owner should be diligent at this - not only to increase the life span of your car but more importantly to keep safe. Always follow your maintenance schedule so that your car is up to speed with its best performance.

According to motus.cars – preventive maintenance is the best thing that you can do for your car – to increase its life and ultimately save money on repairs. Having a full-service history for your vehicle is also important when you’re wanting to trade in your car or sell it.

Here are seven top tips to ensure your car is maintained:

1. Check your air filter

You should get your filters changed every 12 months or after 20,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

2. Inspect fluids and tyre pressure regularly

These are very important components of your car and have a habit of wearing and running out too quickly. Check these at least once a month – it only takes 10 minutes.

3. Check your battery

Get your battery checked regularly and never ignore your low battery sign. Check for leakage or any mineral build-up around it. Don’t leave lights on in your car that will run your battery down when not in use.

4. Change your spark plugs

If you notice that your engine is not running smoothly, a good reason could be the spark plugs. Check and get them replaced if needed. They usually last around 50,000 kilometres.

5. Get your tyres rotated and balanced

This will prevent the wearing of tyres and make them last longer. Tyres do not wear evenly - so by rotating the front and back tyres, you balance the wear and make them more durable.

6. Clean your windshields and replace the wipers

If you don't clean them, the accumulated dirt on your windscreen not only makes it difficult to see – it can also cause damage to the glass.

If the rainy season is approaching, be sure to check your wipers and get them replaced if needed.

7. Check your brakes

Get your brake fluid checked regularly. If your brakes are making any kind of noise or you notice you aren’t stopping as quickly as you should… get those pads and disks checked out.

For further info and tips visit our blog and join the conversation on Facebook. For super interesting video’s, check out YouTube.