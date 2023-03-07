Industries

F1 review: Bahrain 2023

7 Mar 2023
The first race of the 2023 season was nothing short of breathtaking. We go through the race in F1 Review: Bahrain 2023 Charles Leclerc had an amazing start and managed to overtake Perez into turn 1. Hamilton had an equally great start and moved from P7 to P5 in front of the Aston Martin.
The Ferrari of Charles Leclerc looked incredible during the first stint. While Perez did manage to overtake the Ferrari after the first round of stops, it looked certain for Charles to seal off the podium. Everything changed when the engine cut off on lap 41. This saw Sainz take over as the lead Ferrari. However, the race pace of the Ferrari was not enough to maintain P3 as Alonso managed to snatch the position on lap 45.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

