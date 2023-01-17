Third-generation Malan takes the reins as Simonsig cellarmaster

Third-generation winemaker, Michael Malan has taken the reins of cellarmaster at Simonsig. He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Frans, and father Johan, who established Simonsig as one of South Africa's most innovative wineries and most consistently awarded.

Michael Malan, Simonsig cellarmaster

Malan takes on his new role ahead of this year's grape harvest with Simonsig also having made two key appointments – Danna de Jongh and Frank Slabbert.

De Jongh was formerly the winemaker at Constantia Uitsig and has taken responsibility for Simonsig's Cap Classiques; and Slabbert, who was previously at Constantia Glen, steps in as assistant winemaker.

"Danna and Frank joined us towards the end of last year, which has given us good time to prepare ahead of harvest," says Malan. "And, I'm very excited about the prospects. Every successful enterprise builds on the shoulders of giants, but also relies on developing new ideas. These changes take us down that road.

"It's also significant to us that they dovetail with another milestone for Simonsig this year," he adds.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Frank Slabbert, Danna de Jongh, Michael Malan and Johan Malan.

Malan's grandfather, Frans, is credited as the pioneer of South Africa's first Cap Classique ever made – the iconic Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. It also marked the birth of the country's Cap Classique category.

The latest harvest at Simonsig got underway last week, and there is much excitement around the condition of the fruit, Malan says. "This was certainly the earliest start of the harvest for us, as far as I can remember," says Malan, who adds that a very dry, but healthy growing season promises excellent quality.