Extend your salon visit and get nourished and strengthened hair

Plantur 39 Colour Brown offers a dual colour rinse solution to keep your hair colour looking beautiful whilst getting nourished and strengthened hair, in between salon visits. Usually, grey hairs can start appearing two weeks after a professional permanent dye treatment. Salon colouring treatments come with a big time and financial commitment and before you know it the first signs of greys are reappearing. Plantur 39 Colour Brown Shampoo and Conditioner offers brunettes a perfect solution to bridge the gap between their salon visits; shares Dana Leibovitz, Marketing Head of ACDOCOSA, the local distributor of Plantur 39 in South Africa.
Developed for daily use, Plantur 39 Colour Brown Shampoo and Conditioner
intensifies the brunette shade, leaving stray first greys bathed in colour. How to use Plantur 39 Colour Brown
Used together, the shampoo and conditioner offer even greater colour brilliance. Both products are developed for use on natural brown, or coloured brown hair. Depending on the colour intensity required, products can be left on for 2-5 minutes then simply washed off.Plantur 39 Colour Brown Shampoo
A shampoo with Plantur’s caffeine effect, plus colour brilliance that deepens with every wash concealing the first signs of grey. The Phyto-Caffeine Complex activates the hair roots during washing helping to extend hair growth leaving the hair nourished and more energized*Plantur 39 Colour Brown ConditionerThe Plantur 39 Colour Brown Colour Conditioner enhances the colour brilliance each time it is used. Your hair is glossier, silkier and easier to comb. The result: Amazingly beautiful hair. With caffeine complex.How to use Plantur 39 Colour Brown
For more information visit https://www.plantur39.com/en-za/
Plantur39 Brown Phyto-Caffeine shampoo and conditioner are available selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores nationwide - https://bit.ly/BuyPlantur
*without the result of a medical condition