Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Extend your salon visit and get nourished and strengthened hair

28 Jun 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Unsure when your next hair appointment will be? Plantur 39 Colour Brown makes it quick and easy to freshen up your natural hair colour at home and conceal the first signs of grey hair.
Plantur 39 Colour Brown offers a dual colour rinse solution to keep your hair colour looking beautiful whilst getting nourished and strengthened hair, in between salon visits. Usually, grey hairs can start appearing two weeks after a professional permanent dye treatment. Salon colouring treatments come with a big time and financial commitment and before you know it the first signs of greys are reappearing. Plantur 39 Colour Brown Shampoo and Conditioner offers brunettes a perfect solution to bridge the gap between their salon visits; shares Dana Leibovitz, Marketing Head of ACDOCOSA, the local distributor of Plantur 39 in South Africa.

Developed for daily use, Plantur 39 Colour Brown Shampoo and Conditioner intensifies the brunette shade, leaving stray first greys bathed in colour.

How to use Plantur 39 Colour Brown

Used together, the shampoo and conditioner offer even greater colour brilliance. Both products are developed for use on natural brown, or coloured brown hair. Depending on the colour intensity required, products can be left on for 2-5 minutes then simply washed off.

Plantur 39 Colour Brown Shampoo

A shampoo with Plantur’s caffeine effect, plus colour brilliance that deepens with every wash concealing the first signs of grey. The Phyto-Caffeine Complex activates the hair roots during washing helping to extend hair growth leaving the hair nourished and more energized*

Plantur 39 Colour Brown Conditioner

The Plantur 39 Colour Brown Colour Conditioner enhances the colour brilliance each time it is used. Your hair is glossier, silkier and easier to comb. The result: Amazingly beautiful hair. With caffeine complex.

How to use Plantur 39 Colour Brown

Used together, the shampoo and conditioner offer even greater colour brilliance. Both products are developed for use on natural brown, or coloured brown hair and can be washed out gradually with conventional shampoo.


For more information visit https://www.plantur39.com/en-za/

Plantur39 Brown Phyto-Caffeine shampoo and conditioner are available selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores nationwide - https://bit.ly/BuyPlantur
*without the result of a medical condition

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
Comment

Read more: Dis-Chem, ACDOCOSA, Dana Leibovitz

Related

Doktor.se to launch in Africa18 Jun 2021
ADCO CBD5 benefits of CBD9 Jun 2021
Atter Pathology Services' Travel Pass from IATA opens the door for international flights to return30 Apr 2021
ACDOCO SASkyn Elite is No.1 on Amazon.com7 Apr 2021
Adco CBDCan CBD help treat symptoms of anxiety?30 Mar 2021
Adco CBDFab fact from Adco CBD24 Mar 2021
Primedia BroadcastingDis-Chem Brain of 702 and CapeTalk take general knowledge competition to the next level9 Feb 2021
Leap CommunicationsMicroneedle technology better than collagen-boosting cream -- study21 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz