YouthMatters: Hamilton Zwane, copywriter at Grey Africa

After working for a boutique design and advertising agency in London, Hamilton Zwane was exposed to the persuasive world of advertising. It was here he fell in love with art direction and gradually made the move into advertising.

Can you tell us what your role as copywriter entails?

What sparked your interest in getting into copywriting?

How did you get into the industry?

What excites you the most about copywriting?

Besides copywriting, what other talents do you have?

What would you say are the qualities a copywriter needs to have?

What is the one project you have worked on that you are incredibly proud of?

Grey Africa reflects on its award-winning campaigns over the past year Over the past year, Grey Africa has been committed to creating inspiring and innovative campaigns and has been recognised by the industry through multiple accolades and awards. Here are just three of the campaigns that the agency is proud of...

What are the victories that you’ve had since starting out?

If you could travel back in time, what advice would you give yourself?

Where do you see yourself in five years time?

As we celebrate Youth Month, do you have any words of encouragement for the youth?

A copywriter is responsible for taking a client’s brief and generating concepts and ideas that are creative and grab the attention of the target audience. We write copy for radio, TV, billboards, print, social media and digital, and often work alongside an art director or designer to conceptualise campaigns.I honestly didn’t know about copywriting before my English teacher in Matric mentioned it to me. Funny story, I studied towards a BA in Development Studies & Communication. I used to attend classes with friends who were studying Strategic Communication and, one day, in their creative class the lecturer showed us an ad by Amnesty International, and at that moment I knew that I wanted to end up in the creative industry.After graduating, it was difficult to find work in my desired field – after three years of working in life insurance, I was offered an opportunity by Fran Luckin and Jeanette Grove to intern at Grey Africa. I took a leap of faith and went into a year-long internship. Two years later, and I couldn’t be happier to work in an industry booming with creativity, passion, and crazy ideas.There are many things, one of them being the opportunity to learn something new every day. With every brief you touch, you immerse yourself in researching and finding out about other industries. Additionally, the fact that creatives have an opportunity to create work that is timeless and iconic – think Cremora (It’s not inside. It’s ooooooon… top), and Sasol (Glug-glug).I’m a Beyonce stan, and I’m very good at doing all of her choreography.A keen interest in current affairs, an imagination that runs wild, a sense of humour, thick skin and, most importantly, an inquisitive mind.I got to work on a Hollard Life campaign last year, and it’s still one of my favourite TVC’s to have ever worked on. It’s based on a true cultural insight and simply beautiful.I’ve worked on some beautiful pieces of work – a piece I co-wrote for Scottish Leader Whisky ended up as a finalist for Loeries last year. And it’s only upwards from here.I’m often far too hard on myself. One thing I’d say is: Take it easy on yourself, chap.I’d like to see myself as a creative director and hopefully an author of my very own book.May we never forget that we are the source of inspiration and hope for the future of South Africa. As we celebrate the bravery the youth of 1976 had, we must also continue to initiate justice, unity, and peace. Let’s continue fighting for a better future.