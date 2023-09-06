Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMPropelair SAMultiChoiceFood Forward SAOnPoint PRKia South AfricaPnetIcon OncologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG & Sustainability Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Algoa FM celebrates decades of transforming communities on International Charity Day

6 Sep 2023
Issued by: Algoa FM
On International Charity Day on September 5, Algoa FM reflected on more than three decades of dedicated community service.
Algoa FM celebrates decades of transforming communities on International Charity Day

For 35 years, Algoa FM has made a profound impact on the lives of people residing within its broadcast footprint through numerous fund-raising drives.

Algoa FM's broadcast footprint extends from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo, uniting diverse communities under a common cause.

In a remarkable display of unity over the years, Eastern Cape businesses, local government entities, and provincial government departments have joined forces with Algoa FM to power flagship community fundraising initiatives.

Together, they have raised millions annually to bring about positive change in the station’s market.

Alfie Jay, managing director of Algoa FM, emphasises the significance of these partnerships, stating, "these collaborations exemplify how Eastern Cape business leaders and government organisations can collaborate for the greater good."

Jay notes that Algoa FM commits approximately R2m each year to support community projects and activities through sponsorships, fundraising, and donations”.

What truly amplifies this investment is the support from businesses of all sizes across Algoa Country.

Algoa FM celebrates decades of transforming communities on International Charity Day

Their contributions, both financial and in-kind, magnify the impact of these initiatives exponentially. Algoa FM's extensive media platforms, including broadcast, on the ground activations, online, social media, and streaming, have proven to be effective channels for engaging donors and participants during their various fundraising endeavours, says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

Under the umbrella of its corporate social investment brand, Algoa Cares, the station hosts the Algoa Cares Big Walk for Cancer, the largest mass participation fundraising event in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route.

Now in its 25th year, the event has raised millions to assist non-profit organisations providing vital support to cancer patients and their families in Algoa country.

Furthermore, it serves as a vital platform for educating the audience about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

“The station is proud to have the support of partners such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality; the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture; and the Eastern Province Department of Health. Corporate giants like MTN, aQuelle, the Courier Guy, Value Added Life, and ISUZU Motors South Africa have also rallied behind them, with ISUZU Motors South Africa being the presenting partner of the 2023 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer,” says Geyer.

In 2023, Algoa FM is expanding its reach with simultaneous events in George, Nelson Mandela Bay, and East London; as well as an offer for virtual participation.

Additionally, the media house hosts annual charity golf days in the Buffalo City metro and the Garden Route.

Non-profit organisations are invited annually to apply for beneficiary status for these events, with a preference for those involved in health, welfare, education, and the environment.

Geyer emphasises the collaborative approach, saying, "We work closely with these organisations to leverage their networks, engaging sponsors and participants in our fundraising drives."

Through the "Algoa Cares" on air slot, these charitable organisations receive weekly exposure through on-air interviews, listings on the Algoa FM website, and enhanced visibility on the station’s social media platforms.

Beyond its fundraising activities and donations, Algoa FM is committed to supporting the local economy, prioritising local suppliers whenever possible to sustain jobs in the broadcast region.

“Our annual investment of just-on R2m in skills, supplier, and enterprise development underscores our dedication to the communities we serve,” adds Jay.

For more information on Algoa FM's commitment to community investment, please visit their website at www.algoafm.co.za

NextOptions
Algoa FM
Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
Read more: MTN, Algoa FM, Alfie Jay, Courier Guy, Nelson Mandela Bay, Lesley Geyer

Related

Source: © 123rf Impact South Africa Conference, presented by the MMA SA, takes place tomorrow
CMO role integral to the needs of today's business7 hours ago
Bringing harmony to tourism marketing of The Garden Route
Algoa FMBringing harmony to tourism marketing of The Garden Route1 Sep 2023
Eduvos female students taking part in MTN NextGen Stem Programme
EduvosEduvos female students taking part in MTN NextGen Stem Programme22 Aug 2023
Banks bounce back as First National Bank takes top spot as South Africa's Most Valuable Brand
KantarBanks bounce back as First National Bank takes top spot as South Africa's Most Valuable Brand16 Aug 2023
MTN has invested R17bn in Africa so far in 2023. Source: X.com
MTN grows subscribers by 4% and gets Mastercard investment14 Aug 2023
Source:
MTN and Disney+ launch mobile plan3 Aug 2023
The ad launched on Monday.
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign2 Aug 2023
How radio connects you with your customers
Algoa FMHow radio connects you with your customers1 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz