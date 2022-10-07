Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comNext GenerationGreenCapeFundzaCyril Ramaphosa FoundationKia Motors South AfricaOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Green Economy & Sustainability News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Xperien switches to more sustainable packaging

7 Oct 2022
Over the past year, Xperien managed to halve its plastic usage but still utilised an average of 90,41kg of plastic wrap per month and 0,72 tons over the period. In an effort to become more sustainable, the firm recently switched from wrapping palletised stock to using 'tie-down straps' to eliminate the use of plastic wrap in its warehouse.
Xperien CEO Wale Arewa
Xperien CEO Wale Arewa

"This has saved Xperien from using a huge amount of plastic because each time we needed to access stored computers, we had to discard the existing pallet wrap and then rewrap the pallet," explains Xperien CEO Wale Arewa.

United Nations Global Compact

In 2020, Xperien signed up to the United Nations Global Compact - a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles, to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

"We are actively working to reduce our plastic use by changing our packaging protocols. The plastic, paper and cardboard that we use for packaging is recyclable and does not contain unrecyclable resins or heavy metals," says Arewa.

NextOptions
Read more: United Nations Global Compact, Xperien, plastic packaging, Wale Arewa

Related

Source:
SA plastics industry distances itself from plastic bag tax fraudsters1 Apr 2022
Nations adopt historic resolution aimed at tackling plastic pollution
Nations adopt historic resolution aimed at tackling plastic pollution3 Mar 2022
PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa to curb use of virgin plastics
PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa to curb use of virgin plastics3 Jan 2022
Source: Getty
SA's biggest retailers and brands move towards eco-friendly packaging6 Dec 2021
UJ becomes the first academic institution to join SA Plastics Pact
UJ becomes the first academic institution to join SA Plastics Pact24 Aug 2021
Polyco bids farewell to long-standing CEO Mandy Naudé
Polyco bids farewell to long-standing CEO Mandy Naudé13 Aug 2021
Source:
To ban or not to ban plastic shopping bags? Implications and proposed solutions23 Jun 2021
Photo by Alessandro Oliverio from
Is your school PoPIA compliant?18 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz