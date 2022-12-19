Industries

Africa


Fastjet adds two new Zim routes

19 Dec 2022
Fastjet Zimbabwe is commencing air services to two new domestic leisure destinations, from Harare and Victoria Falls to Kariba Airport and Hwange National Park Airport. Commencing late March 2023, the additional routes to the airline's domestic network will offer connections for travellers, with scheduled flight connections using Embraer E120, 30-seater turboprop aircraft.
Source: Sm105 via
Source: Sm105 via Wikimedia Commons

Nunurai Ndawana, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson says: "We continue to demonstrate our commitment to the growth of tourism and the sustainability of air services in the markets we serve. The addition of these leisure destinations will greatly support our vision."

"The Embraer E120 is a robust turboprop aircraft designed for domestic operations, offering customers a pressurised cabin with spacious legroom and overhead baggage space. We intend to align our timings to schedule our flights in such a way that we offer customers the flexibility and convenience of multiple frequencies per day, "concludes Ndawana.

"Working closely with our industry stakeholders and partners, including Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, we continue to explore ways to further develop the domestic Zimbabwean flight network.

Supporting connections

"We are delighted to announce that our new flights to Hwange and Kariba from our tourism hub of Victoria Falls and our Harare base, will be supported with onward connections on Mack Air / South West Aviation into the Hwange National Park, the lodges of the Kariba eastern basin and the camps and operations in Mana Pools and the lower Zambezi. Mack Air with South West Aviation will be developing a new hub at Kariba, along with their existing hubs in Victoria Falls and Harare to support these seamless connections to and from fastjet’s services," says Vivian Ruwuya, fastjet Zimbabwe’s chief commercial officer.

"The introduction of flights to Kariba and Hwange now allows visitors in Victoria Falls to explore the wonders of Zimbabwe further by visiting both Hwange National Park and enjoy some time on the lake in Kariba with its varied activities of game viewing, boating and fishing," concludes Ruwuya.

Kariba and Hwange will add to fastjet’s domestic destinations of Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls, as well as provide straightforward connectivity for international customers flying in from Johannesburg via Victoria Falls to and from Kariba.

Read more: air travel, Zimbabwe tourism, travel industry, travel and tourism

