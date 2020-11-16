The 4 pillars of health

If you've been enjoying clear, healthy skin then suddenly experience some kind of flare-up, be it eczema or a breakout, it's time to start paying attention to your body. Much like the lights on a dashboard that tell us when something is wrong with our car, inflammatory skin conditions are a signal that something is wrong.



This is why, when you see an integrative doctor such as those you’ll find at Health or Skin Renewal, we don’t just treat skin concerns. We consider the possibility that it’s a symptom of an underlying condition. Once we’re able to diagnose and treat that, more often than not, inflammatory skin conditions clear up on their own. In short, it’s a reminder that if we’re to be truly well, we need to take a holistic approach.



At The Renewal Institute, our inside-out ethos is due to our belief that there are four pillars integral to your health. These are gut health, nutrition, stress management and exercise. No single pillar is more important than the other. All of these aspects have to be addressed because if just one is out of order it will negatively affect the other.



More importantly, each pillar is balanced on a foundation of good quality, restorative sleep. Getting enough of the deep, restorative kind plays a major role in protecting both your physical health and mental health. Without it, you dramatically increase your risk of depression, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, stroke and more.



Gut feeling



Extensive studies have revealed that the microorganisms in your gut, have major influence over every other system in your body, including your immune system. Fortunately, our doctors can run a series of tests that will help create a clear picture of your gut health and can help you bring back the balance. This might involve medication and nutraceuticals. In fact, we feel so strongly about the benefits of getting the right nutrition that we’ve created



Stress less



It’s a fact - stress is a major driving factor behind a long list of illnesses and now, researchers are starting to suspect that, if left unchecked, it can increase your risk of cancer. If you feel like you’re suffering from chronic, unmanaged stress, chat with one of our doctors. They can advise on effective coping strategies and, if required, prescribe prescription medicine as well as nutraceuticals proven to help with stress management. We can even offer you an IV infusion treatment –



Something else that can help you manage stress? Getting enough exercise. That’s the pillar our patients have to take care of themselves, but we’re always happy to suggest supplements that can help your body get the most out of every workout.



The bottom line



If you’d like to learn more about how



