Can mobile technology 'vaccinate' SA's private healthcare industry against Covid-19?

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a unique and substantial impact on the local and global private healthcare industry. As the numbers of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the private healthcare industry finds itself at the centre of the pandemic, having to continue providing existing healthcare services, whilst also accommodating growing numbers of Covid-19 cases. As a result, the adoption of mobile healthcare technology by the industry is accelerating, as part of efforts to cope with increased demand, take care of crucial staff and maintain a high standard of patient care.
Insight Survey’s latest SA Private Healthcare Industry Landscape Report 2020, carefully unfolds the global and local private healthcare markets, based on the latest information and research. It examines South Africa’s burden of disease, latest SA trends and technology, private healthcare practitioner stats, hospital and clinic stats, medical aid and pharmaceutical sector trends, to present an objective insight into the South African Private Healthcare Industry environment and its future.
Although Covid-19 cases and deaths currently dominate the news, mortality rates have continued to decline annually in South Africa in recent years, with the number of registered deaths in 2017 reaching 446 544, a decrease of 5.1% when compared to 2016. Furthermore, similarly to the global trend, deaths due to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) i.e. chronic diseases in South Africa continue to grow, with approximately 57.8% of deaths in 2017 being due to NCDs.
Despite these reductions in terms of the number of local registered deaths, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is likely to raise the numbers of overall registered deaths, as well as deaths due to communicable diseases in 2020. This presents both a challenge, in terms of capacity and demand, and an opportunity, in terms of demonstrating its effectiveness, to the local private healthcare industry. This is particularly relevant, as the spectre of the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) looms large over the industry, making it important for the sector to emphasise its value.
Key to the private healthcare sector’s response to Covid-19, has been the development and deployment of innovative mobile technologies. These technologies enable an enhanced standard of care to patients, that can be delivered in an efficient, safe and cost-effective manner. These technologies also contribute to healthcare practitioner wellness, whilst reducing costs to providers, such as medical aids and hospital groups, already experiencing financial strain.
As an example of the implementation of technology by the private healthcare sector in South Africa, artificial intelligence (AI) is being employed in the form of predictive data analytics, electronic health records and medication dispensing, amongst others. For example, Phulukisa Healthcare Solutions has developed a mobile clinic utilising an AI-powered cloud backpack, making it possible for specialists to test for deadly diseases in rural areas. Additionally, Radify is making use of AI to reduce the time required for the diagnosis of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients, in their Envisionit Deep AI diagnostics platform.
Moreover, local innovations designed to enable remote healthcare provision include a remote medication administration device, developed by researchers at the University of Cape Town and the Osmania University in India. This device remotely notifies healthcare professionals when a patient requires medication, allowing for the remote administration of the medication accordingly. Furthermore, in terms of monitoring, researchers at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), have developed a smart toolkit called e-mutakalo, which can monitor a patient’s health status and alert healthcare professionals when necessary.
The utilisation of mobile technology in the private healthcare sector is likely to continue to grow, as the industry adapts to the challenges posed by Covid-19, whilst also positioning private healthcare as a valuable contributor to South Africa’s overall healthcare environment.
