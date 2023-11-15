Tobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA

Effective January 8, 2024, Dr Tobias Doyer has been named the new CEO of the Grain SA Group of Entities, a voluntary industry organization that offers commodity strategic assistance and services to South African grain and oilseed producers.

Tobias Doyer, CEO, Grain SA

Recognised as an accomplished and forward-thinking leader, Doyer brings a wealth of expertise and capability to the Grain SA Group of Entities. With a proven track record of driving growth, strategy, and innovation within the agricultural, insurance and academic sectors, Doyer is well-positioned to lead Grain SA towards a new era of success.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr Tobias Doyer as our new CEO. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic acumen, and in-depth industry knowledge position him as the ideal choice to lead the Grain SA Group of Entities. We have full confidence in his ability to guide the company towards even greater accomplishments in the future.," says Derek Mathews, Grain SA chairperson.

Contribution to the agricultural sector

Doyer has been instrumental in transforming the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) into an autonomous business advocacy organization. He strategically steered Agbiz into becoming an active participant in national agricultural and economic discourse. Tobias was pivotal in shaping and communicating the organization's vision and identity, drawing support from its diverse stakeholders, encompassing media, politicians, government agencies, farmer organizations, and Agbiz members.

Doyer obtained his PhD in Agricultural Economics at the University of Pretoria and is a Certified Director at the Institute of Directors in South Africa. He started his career as a lecturer in Agricultural Economics at the University of Pretoria, and spent the past 10 years serving amongst others, as the operations strategy delivery and regional executive for Sanlam's Pan Africa General Insurance division, overseeing strategy delivery and serving as director on the boards of Sanlam’s Anglophone Africa businesses.

Prior to this, Tobias lived in Lusaka, Zambia for a few years as Managing Director of the University of Africa in Zambia.

Doyer envisions the organization as a driving force for positive societal change and economic prosperity in South Africa, with the agricultural sector playing a pivotal role. “The South African grain-, rural and political environment is constantly changing, and it is imperative for us to inspire and make things happen. I am looking forward to my return to the sector and the road ahead,” Doyer says.