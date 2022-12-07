Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Clover's acquisition of milk procurement business approved, with conditions

7 Dec 2022
The Competition Tribunal has conditionally approved the proposed merger whereby Clover SA (Clover) intends to acquire the business and assets used or owned by Dairy Farmers of South Africa (DFSA), in relation to the procurement and supply of regular raw milk to Clover (milk procurement business).

The conditions imposed on the merger include commitments relating to employment, training and skills development, enterprise development, procurement contracts and raw milk supply.
Source: jcomp via
Source: jcomp via Freepik

Clover is a branded consumer goods company active in the food and beverage industry. It manufactures and supplies dairy products, soy products, olive oil, peanut butter and mayonnaise. It also produces non-alcoholic beverages. The Milk Procurement Business provides raw milk procurement services to Clover and supplies products as inputs to Clover.

The Tribunal’s order and the conditions will be published on the Tribunal's website. A summary follows below.

Conditions

Regarding employment, there will be no merger-related retrenchments during a five-year moratorium period. In addition, current permanent employees of the milk procurement business will be transferred to Clover in line with the provisions of the Labour Relations Act. Their employment terms and conditions will be no less favourable than those that existed between themselves and the DFSA.

The conditions also provide for financial commitments by Clover relating to enterprise development and training and skills development.

On milk procurement contracts with relevant suppliers, Clover will maintain existing contracts. This will be for a period of five years from the merger implementation date, provided that the suppliers continue to supply regular raw milk to Clover at market-related prices. These suppliers comprise SME and HDP milk producers with which DFSA has milk procurement contracts. If any supplier increases its price per litre of regular raw milk above market-related prices, Clover will be entitled to terminate its contract with the supplier.

Clover will also make available, to its competitors, regular raw milk that is surplus to Clover's own requirements at market-related prices.

NextOptions
Read more: Clover SA, milk production, agriculture industry, agroprocessing

Related

Source: Supplied
Atlantis Foods acquires Snoek Wholesalers1 Dec 2022
Agribusiness confidence drops below neutral 50-point mark in Q4
Agribusiness confidence drops below neutral 50-point mark in Q41 Dec 2022
A woman roasts maize cobs on the side of the road in Lawley informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA's 2022 maize harvest forecast 5.7% lower than last year30 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
Wildeberg named Winery of the Year28 Nov 2022
#StartupStory: EVOO brand Lets O'Live aspires to be a household name
#StartupStory: EVOO brand Lets O'Live aspires to be a household name28 Nov 2022
Land reform in South Africa: 5 myths about farming debunked
Land reform in South Africa: 5 myths about farming debunked28 Nov 2022
Further agriculture profit margin compression as debt cost rises by 75bps
Further agriculture profit margin compression as debt cost rises by 75bps25 Nov 2022
High fertiliser prices to persist amid supply chain disruptions
High fertiliser prices to persist amid supply chain disruptions23 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz