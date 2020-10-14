New campaign to highlight the versatility of potatoes

Potatoes South Africa (PSA) has launched a new campaign under the tagline Amazambane for Life - I Love Potatoes. Amazambane is a Zulu word which means potatoes and "for life" relates to potatoes' numerous health benefits. The campaign is aimed at educating South Africans not only about the health benefits that potatoes offer, but also to showcase the versatility of these spuds and highlighting the different role-players involved in the process of growing and bringing our favourite staple to our plates.

Nourishment benefits

Economic impact

"We want South Africans to reconsider their relationship with potatoes, especially in the face of so many families struggling to feed themselves because of the economic downturn caused by the recent pandemic. This campaign will highlight the importance of achieving a balanced diet using potatoes. But we will also look at how we can push for the sustainability and longevity of this staple," says Immaculate Zinde, marketing manager at Potatoes South Africa.She says when considering how versatile potatoes are, it is easy to see why they make the ideal starch complement in the fight against hunger. Potatoes have become such a big part of our lives and are consumed daily in different ways from mash, to boiled, steamed, baked or roasted and the all-time favourite(french fries)."It is this versatility that has earned potatoes the moniker,(king of all food groups). But potatoes are also packed with nutrients. One potato, about the size of your fist, has only 110 calories and is loaded with important nourishments like potassium, fibre, vitamin C, and complex carbohydrates. They are naturally fat-free, cholesterol-free, and contain no sodium. Potatoes are among the top sources of potassium, a vital energy source for the body," explains Zinde.Potatoes also contain antioxidants, which according to the World Journal of Cardiology prevents the formation of harmful free radicals, which are reactive atoms that can accumulate in your body and contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.Thecampaign will also look at the economical bearing potatoes have on the South African landscape. "The increase in per capita consumption of potatoes in South Africa over the past ten years affirms that the investment in market access and development, as well as generic product promotion, is bearing fruit," says Zinde.Potatoes South Africa strives for the systematic development and environmentally friendly outlook of the potato industry, including, inter alia, the preservation of the soil and water resources, the maintenance and improvement of the fertility of the land, and improvement of production and marketing methods."In terms of its role in the potato industry, Potatoes South Africa operates as an industry association and its structure represents a network of participating role players and individuals who are involved in various forums and committees. The vision of Potatoes South Africa is to build a viable potato industry in South Africa and thecampaign will assist us in doing that," concludes Zinde.