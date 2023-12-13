Castle Lager officially kicks off the nation's Festive Season with Taste of Victory

Today Castle Lager launches a limited edition beer, Taste of Victory, specially brewed with the sounds of millions of SA fans' cheers in celebration of South Africa's four-time RWC winning team and officially kicking off the nation's festive season.

Image supplied. Castel Lager innovates with its latest offering to celebrate the Springboks' record-breaking feat and 15 December public holiday

South Africa's national beer, for over 125 years, has innovated with this latest offering by making beers literally from cheers.

Castle Lager brand director, Wendy Bedforth says, “According to reports in BBC Science Focus and in Frontiers in Psychology, sound waves can influence the behaviour of yeast cells during fermentation. This suggests that music or specific sound frequencies may impact the rate of fermentation, yeast growth, or the production of certain flavour compounds.”

Bedforth adds, “As a result, music can:

Speed up the fermentation process by 30%



Make citrus aromas stronger



Weaken banana and apricot flavours



Intensify vanilla flavours with low frequency



Reduce with high frequency.

She explains that to make the Taste of Victory brew, they recorded the sounds of 62 million cheers from the Stade de France in Paris, the arrivals hall at OR Tambo, the parade bus as the Victory tour traversed the country, and everything in between.

“We then composed a track of these Sounds of Victory and played it to our beer at the Rosslyn Brewery for a fortnight; infusing 62 million cheers into our golden, Castle Lager liquid, to craft the limited edition Taste of Victory.”

The video opens with Faf de Klerk explaining that experiments show that playing music to beer tastes better.

Springbok double RWC winner, Damian Willemse adds, “The guys at Castle Lager told me they were brewing beers with real fan cheers. We couldn't have won in France without your cheers. Thank you SA! This one's for you.”