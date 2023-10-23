Industries

Africa


Disney's biggest biggest retail campaign "Lift's" into the sky

23 Oct 2023
Disney's biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.
Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

While the retail campaign rolls out in stores nationwide in November, the Disney inspired plane (tail number ZS-GAS) appeared in South African skies and at airports from 20 October and service routes between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

It includes Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Moana, Black Panther, Grogu, Elsa, and Spidey as well as a brand new character, Asha, from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming Wish", which releases in cinemas nationwide from 22 November.

"To mark our 100th year anniversary, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that embodies Disney over the last century.

“We hope that this exciting and unique collaboration with Lift will bring delight to travellers of all ages this holiday season as we mark this milestone anniversary,” says Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa.

Special Disney and Lift surprises

On board, customers can expect special Disney and Lift surprises as well as kiddies activity packs to make flying with little ones a breeze during the busy holiday season, with giveaways and more treats.

Lift has additional surprises between 1 and 12 December for travellers on select flights, as South Africans get ready for the festive season.

Says Jonathan Ayache, CEO of Lift, “As a beloved family brand, Disney is a perfect fit for Lift. With our new livery, together we celebrate the love, magic and family togetherness that signals the festive season. We’re proud to link arms with Disney, through this collaboration, we hope to ignite a sense of fun, wonder and excitement for the whole family during the upcoming season of school holidays and family celebrations.”

Celebrate togetherness with families and fans

Says Luke Roberts, general manager, consumer products, games and publishing, The Walt Disney Company Africa, “With the holiday season approaching and Wish releasing in cinemas nationwide from 24 November, we are inspired by the universal truth of wishing to be together at this special time. This collaboration with Lift truly celebrates this togetherness with families and fans.”

Fans and travellers who spot or travel on the Disney-inspired Plane can share their pics on social media, using the hashtag #DisneyandLIFT and tagging @DisneyAfrica and @LIFT__SA.

Read more: retail, Promotions, marketing, travel, tourism, Disney, retail marketing, Christine Service, Marvel, Star Wars, retail campaign, Jonathan Ayache, Lift

