Bokomo delivers nostalgia on Heritage Day

This past Heritage Day, in addition to Bokomo celebrating South African culture in South Africa, it also reached out to South Africans living abroad - to make sure they start their day in a truly South African way - with Bokomo cereal.

Image supplied. This Heritage Day, Bokomo delivered free cereal to South Africans living in the UK

Bokomo marketing manager Diyaana Allie explains, “We are celebrating our diverse community of South Africans living in the UK. We want to ensure that they can relive the tastes and memories of home and by delivering our cereal for free, we hope to add a sprinkle of South African joy to their day."

The SA cereal brand that has been bringing the taste of home to South Africans for generations and is a household name, offered a number of lucky South Africans living in the UK free cereal by whatsapp “Hi” to its Bokomo number.

Allie adds: "At Bokomo, we understand the deep connection South Africans have with their homeland and we recognise the importance of maintaining those cultural ties, especially on Heritage Day.

"That's why we're thrilled to bring the flavour of South Africa to the UK this year. Our aim is to provide a taste of home, a moment of nostalgia and a sense of togetherness for our fellow Saffas living abroad."

Bokomo's Message to South Africans in the UK says: “Maybe you don't miss load shedding, but we know you're missing the comforting taste of Bokomo. Well, we're bringing it to you, Saffas, right to your doorstep. Happy Heritage Day. Bokomo is good for every kind of South African, even those who don't live on home soil. Our delivery team is en route, and we'll see you soon.”

The moment was captured by Saffas, who tagged the brand on Instragram and Facebook.