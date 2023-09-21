Industries

Africa


3 high-profile Nigerian personalities sign with Sportsbet.io

21 Sep 2023
Three high-profile Nigerian personalities, Dadaboy, Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe and Winnerbet, have been signed by Sportsbet.io as part of its ongoing jointhecryptoexperience.io campaign.
Image supplied. TV and radio star Dadaboy, cryptocurrency coach Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe and betting guru Winnerbet latest to Join the Crypto Experience
Image supplied. TV and radio star Dadaboy, cryptocurrency coach Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe and betting guru Winnerbet latest to Join the Crypto Experience

Ehizojie, known as Dadaboy, is a Nigerian TV and radio personality who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and fans online. He is host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music and has his own podcast, The Dadaboy Show.

“Like Sportsbet.io, I’m all about providing fun, fast and fair entertainment to my audience, whether it's on TV, radio or my podcast. Sportsbet.io is the best place to play, and I look forward to sharing some exclusive promotions over the coming months,” says Dadaboy.

Lagos-based Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe is cryptocurrency coach and mentor who has built a strong following via his insight and analysis, including as founder of educational platform, Crypto Masterclass.

“When it comes to crypto, knowledge is power, and that’s why my partnership with Sportsbet.io is such a great match. We both understand that education around this technology is vital, and I’ll be working hard to show my community the advantages they can enjoy when they choose to bet with cryptocurrency,” says Fadugbagbe.

Betting influencer, crypto enthusiast and digital market Ewoma Chris Ejegreh, known as Winnerbet, has established a strong following online for his betting tips.

“My followers are always on the lookout for the best odds and promotions, and by teaming up with Sportsbet.io, I’ll be able to share these with them going forward. Sportsbet.io is my favourite place to play, and it is a real honour to work closely with them as an ambassador,” says Ejegreh.

They are the latest additions to the Sportsbet.io ambassadorial programme, Join the Crypto Experience’which is open to applications. Those selected introduce Sportsbet.io’s VIP ecosystem to their networks.

There are only 300 spots available in the exclusive scheme. Last month, crypto trader, Grey Jabesi and lifestyle influencer, Amara Kanu became the latest entrants, joining the likes of Aussie cricket legend Brett Lee and Brazilian World Cup winner Denilson.

