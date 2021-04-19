Promotions & Activations Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Bathu and Steers join forces with culture curators to #FuelYourJourney in Phanda campaign

19 Apr 2021
Issued by: DNA Brand Architects
Proudly South African local brands Steers and Bathu have joined forces to inspire South Africans with the Bathu X Steers #FuelYourJourney campaign. #FuelYourJourney celebrates the real hustlers and go-getters who will stop at nothing to make their dreams a reality. The digitally led campaign has brought together a refreshing group of artists, musicians, culture curators and influencers who embody the hustler's spirit and are a part of the Phanda Nation.


Their recently released campaign video features the matriarch of Until Until Amahle Jaxx, independent rapper/singer/songwriter Kevi Kev and content curator and healer Candice Dube on their grind, hustling to make their dreams a reality. During these unprecedented times, these young people are pushing through the challenges and through their talents, skills, music, businesses and content, they are embodying what it means to “Phanda”.



Steers, one of South Africa’s most recognisable burger brands Steers is fuelling your Phanda with Phanda meal available in-stores nationwide. This spurred their partnership with Bathu, a proudly South African premium sneaker brand founded by entrepreneur Theo Baloyi. Bathu’s “Walk jour Journey” movement also encourages people to own their destiny, stay true to who they are and follow their dreams. Bathu, which recently launched their 18th store, is the ultimate success story and a testament to what happens when you hustle hard and own your destiny.

“We are really excited to partner with Bathu and an incredible group of young people who are pushing against all odds to realise their dreams,” commented Steers Brand Manager Kutloano Dingaan. “That’s what Phanda is all about, we want to fuel our consumer's journey by sharing stories of people they can relate to and showcase that it’s is possible for them,” he added.

The digital campaign launched on social media with a purpose piece. Campaign influencer Amahle Jaxx is blazing trails at the helm of marketing & events company brand activations agency Until Until which was founded on a tennis court in 2013 and has since worked with local and global brands. Kevi Kev is currently making waves in the music scene since dropping his debut EP a year ago while Candice Dube is taking advantage of the power of social media as a content curator and changing lives as a healer.

For more on the campaign follow Steers and Bathu’s social media platforms:
Hashtag - #FuelYourJourney
Steers - @steers.sa (IG) & SteersSA (TW)
Bathu - @bathu_sa ( IG & TW)

DNA Brand Architects
DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
Comment

Related

Grey AfricaGrey Advertising Africa welcomes Lauren Dixon-Paver and Abigail Visser to the Grey wolfpack12 Apr 2021
Hollywood stars, HSI partner in #SaveRalph production to ban animal testing9 Apr 2021
EDGE EducationEngagement, inquiry and community: What are Gen Zs looking for in learning?5 Mar 2021
JNPRA Valiant digital transformation24 Feb 2021
AdCheckAdcheck: 50 and flourishing18 Feb 2021
OnPoint PRSun, sun, sun here we come8 Feb 2021
Africa's #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 named14 Jan 2021
Burger KingBurger King evolves visual brand identity marking the first complete rebrand in over 20 years12 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz