Bathu and Steers join forces with culture curators to #FuelYourJourney in Phanda campaign

Briony Brookes is head of PR and communications at Cape Town Tourism. Spending the best part of her career in radio as head of Brand for KFM and Cape Talk, she then spent some time in the investment industry with Sanlam and Old Mutual before joining the exciting world of tourism just over two years ago.ByRobin Fredericks
Daily Maverick's Don't Shoot the Messenger podcast first aired in March 2020, coinciding with the beginning of the lockdown, and has since rolled out two seasons. Now they've just kicked off season three, a year later...ByJessica Tennant
Proudly South African local brands Steers and Bathu have joined forces to inspire South Africans with the Bathu X Steers #FuelYourJourney campaign. #FuelYourJourney celebrates the real hustlers and go-getters who will stop at nothing to make their dreams a reality. The digitally led campaign has brought together a refreshing group of artists, musicians, culture curators and influencers who embody the hustler's spirit and are a part of the Phanda Nation.
Their recently released campaign video features the matriarch of Until Until Amahle Jaxx, independent rapper/singer/songwriter Kevi Kev and content curator and healer Candice Dube on their grind, hustling to make their dreams a reality. During these unprecedented times, these young people are pushing through the challenges and through their talents, skills, music, businesses and content, they are embodying what it means to “Phanda”.
Steers, one of South Africa’s most recognisable burger brands Steers is fuelling your Phanda with Phanda meal available in-stores nationwide. This spurred their partnership with Bathu, a proudly South African premium sneaker brand founded by entrepreneur Theo Baloyi. Bathu’s “Walk jour Journey” movement also encourages people to own their destiny, stay true to who they are and follow their dreams. Bathu, which recently launched their 18th store, is the ultimate success story and a testament to what happens when you hustle hard and own your destiny.
“We are really excited to partner with Bathu and an incredible group of young people who are pushing against all odds to realise their dreams,” commented Steers Brand Manager Kutloano Dingaan. “That’s what Phanda is all about, we want to fuel our consumer's journey by sharing stories of people they can relate to and showcase that it’s is possible for them,” he added.
The digital campaign launched on social media with a purpose piece. Campaign influencer Amahle Jaxx is blazing trails at the helm of marketing & events company brand activations agency Until Until which was founded on a tennis court in 2013 and has since worked with local and global brands. Kevi Kev is currently making waves in the music scene since dropping his debut EP a year ago while Candice Dube is taking advantage of the power of social media as a content curator and changing lives as a healer.
For more on the campaign follow Steers and Bathu’s social media platforms: Hashtag - #FuelYourJourney Steers - @steers.sa (IG) & SteersSA (TW) Bathu - @bathu_sa ( IG & TW)
DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
