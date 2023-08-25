Industries

The One Club invites global membership to take part in 2024 Creative Hall of Fame nominations

25 Aug 2023
The One Club for Creativity has decided to shake things up by opening the biannual Creative Hall of Fame 2024 nominations to its global membership.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The Creative Hall of Fame has a rich heritage of honouring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries in advertising, design, and education, starting with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961. In its current incarnation, the Creative Hall of Fame encompasses the Copywriters Club Hall of Fame (1961–1974), the Art Directors Club Hall of Fame (1972–2012), and the Educators Hall of Fame (2012–present), all under the umbrella of the non-profit One Club for Creativity.

Nominations, which are free for members, are now open, with a deadline of 20 October 2023. Details about becoming a member are here.

Criteria for consideration is three-fold:

  •  Impact — Those who have a celebrated body of work. This includes work that has been recognised as the best in the industry over multiple years for multiple brands, can be considered truly innovative and original in thinking and execution, and has an undeniable lasting impact.
  • Influence — Those who have used their creativity and leveraged their resources to advance the industry and serve the greater good.
  • Inspiration — Those who have had a measurable, positive effect on the next generation of creative leaders, and are known industry-wide as mentors, door-openers, and opportunity-creators.

Nominations must be accompanied by a current bio, headshot, six to ten examples of work, one to ten references to accolades and recognition they received, and at least four testimonial letters of support.

Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer won first plce. Source: Supplied.
The One Club reveals winners and finalists for Colorful programme

10 Jul 2023

Qualified nominees will be reviewed by The One Club Board of Directors, who make the final selection of honourees to be inducted at a special black-tie fundraising ceremony in November 2024 in New York.

Fundraising

In addition to honouring an esteemed group of advertising and design professionals and educators, the Creative Hall of Fame ceremony is also a major fundraising event to support the non-profit One Club’s many ongoing education, diversity, gender equality, and professional development initiatives.

These include programs to support the next generation of creative leaders, such as workshops for high school students to learn about the industry, college-level scholarship, mentoring and recognition programs, outreach to bring underrepresented talent into the industry, portfolio reviews for young creatives, and more.

“The Creative Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition of visionary creative professionals and educators who transformed the industry, uplifted underrepresented groups, and continue to inspire the next generation of creative leaders,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “It’s only appropriate to engage the broader community and open the nomination process up globally to those who represent the current state of creative excellence.”

