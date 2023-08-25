Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Smart Buildings & Cities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Grid interactive buildings could get us to net zero

25 Aug 2023
By: Thabang Byl
According to the World Green Building Council, construction and operation represents nearly 40% of global energy-related CO2 emissions today, with a projected 230,000,000,000m2 (of new buildings) to be built during the next 40 years. Each of these buildings exists has the potential to actively participate in the energy systems that it inhabits.
GIBs can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy costs, and increase grid reliability and resilience. Source: Sueda Dilli/Pexels
GIBs can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy costs, and increase grid reliability and resilience. Source: Sueda Dilli/Pexels

Consider the various roads to a net zero future. Building owners and the building industry must take a broader systemic approach, rethinking how it can become active participants in reducing energy consumption.

The good news is the continued move towards building electrification, renewable energy microgrids, energy storage, and digitally automated load control gives building operators the means to become a prosumer.

In a recent Schneider Electric whitepaper Integrating Smart Building Control Systems to enable GIB it is said these prosumer buildings will produce and consume energy based on real-time conditions of the grid and the operational needs of its occupant. These buildings are called Grid Interactive Buildings (GIB).

Simply put, GIBs are structures capable of integrating renewable energy sources such as solar arrays, wind turbines, and energy storage systems into the grid. An all-important feature of GIBs is data generation; these buildings rely heavily on digital metering, controls, and IoT sensor systems that generate relevant data.

Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme
Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme

6 hours ago

These network-connected technologies support data processing for decision making and automated controls that are essential in ensuring buildings are in sync the real-time conditions of the grid.

GIBs support grid-scale, efficient operations by employing on-site distributed energy resources (DER) and curtailable loads. The key to enabling grid interactivity lies in the interoperability between the building management system (BMS), microgrid management system, and electrical power management systems (EPMS).

This interactivity also requires the standardised exchange with grid automation systems such as Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) and Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS).

GIBs can support the grid and the environment

Grids across the world, including South Africa, are under tremendous pressure to deliver building electrification and urbanisation whilst keeping pace with innovation. This pressure can be reduced by utilising buildings that are capable of flexible load operations such as load shedding and load shifting.

Thabang Byl. Source: Supplied
Thabang Byl. Source: Supplied

With energy data from power meters and load controls via the BMS, a grid interactive building can shed its load from the grid. The building can opt to compensate by using on-site generation assisted by the microgrid controllers. In turn, this can reduce demand on the grid during peak hours.

Conversely, load shifting is dictated by planned schedules that allow the building to use or power major loads at a different time. For example, if there is a predicted demand charge at 09h00, a building can choose to turn on its heating or cooling systems an hour earlier and allow coasting.

From a carbon footprint perspective, with solar tempering, thermal enveloping, and optimised energy modelling, buildings can reduce energy use. For example, by adding solar PV to the roof it can make the building net-zero energy or even net-positive.

Ultimately, GIBS are designed to integrate renewable energy generation sources into the grid, relying heavily on data generation capabilities, digital metering, controls, and IoT sensor systems to process data for decision making and automated controls.

GIBs support grid-scale efficient operations by employing DERs and reduceable loads, and require interoperability between the building management system, microgrid management system, and power management systems for real-time grid interactivity.

NextOptions

About Thabang Byl

Thabang Byl is the buildings segment lead at Schneider Electric
Read more: World Green Building Council, Schneider Electric, smart building, Thabang Byl, electricity grid

Related

Source: 123RF
Hotels of the future are built on interoperable solutions16 Aug 2023
How grid-interactive buildings can become prosumers
How grid-interactive buildings can become prosumers19 Jul 2023
Actom battery energy storage. Source: Supplied
Local suppliers play crucial role in electricity grid transition17 Jul 2023
Schneider Electric signs MoUs to accelerate energy training, research
Schneider Electric signs MoUs to accelerate energy training, research14 Jul 2023
We first have to build this (smart) city
We first have to build this (smart) city5 Jul 2023
Don't fly blind when you invest in renewables for buildings
Don't fly blind when you invest in renewables for buildings8 Jun 2023
Driving the digitisation of dairy
Driving the digitisation of dairy10 Mar 2023
Creating intelligence in oil and gas
Creating intelligence in oil and gas8 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz