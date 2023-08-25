Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Agriculture jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme

25 Aug 2023
Farmers families from Eston, KwaZulu-Natal, are working together to provide arts education to children in the Mkhambathini district through an innovative program called Eston Outreach. Here junior school pupils are taught the value of art by using waste items to encourage the "reuse, reduce, recycle" principle.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Here junior school pupils are taught the intrinsic value of art by using waste items to encourage the “reuse, reduce, recycle” principle.

Founded in 2020, by the Beaumont Eston Farmers Association (BEFA), to simultaneously uplift the lives of children in the greater Eston area and to clean up the community, Eston Outreach now consists of 25 volunteers from within the local farming community. Eston Outreach works with Hope Valley Primary School, Fairleigh Primary School, Thorner Primary School and Cosmoore Primary School.

"For many of these children, this was the first time they have ever participated in an art class, as art does not form part of the national school curriculum. We understand the intrinsic value of arts education in fostering imagination, critical thinking, and emotional expression among young minds and want to provide these children with these vital life skills, while teaching them to use everyday waste items used in their homes," says Wynne Smith from Evangrass and co-founder of Eston Outreach.

Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme
Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme
Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme

Through their collaboration with Illovo Sugar Mill, which donates extra art supplies needed for each project, the pupils are encouraged to join in on collecting the waste items needed for each project which in itself is an opportunity for education. Local businesses have joined in, assisting in additional activities such as school shoes donations and funding to add some colour to these schools with wall murals.

Eston Outreach has also implemented a weekly recycling collection initiative together with the Mkhambathini Municipality.

The initiative not only introduces these children to various art forms but also imparts life skills, such as teamwork, communication, and self-confidence.

"We like to recognise when children go that extra mile, like helping unpack the materials, assisting a friend, persevering and completing a difficult project, and saying please and thank you. Learning these skills will make them stand out in their future and we reward them with something special for this behaviour when they least expect it," says Robyn Armstrong, co-founder of Eston Outreach.

Farmers in nurturing their community

"Farmers have a unique role to play in nurturing the growth of our communities – their commitment to the land extends to their commitment to the people who live and thrive on it. These art classes are an embodiment of that commitment – sowing seeds of creativity and fostering a sense of belonging. We look forward to seeing this programme grow and encourage local agricultural businesses and others to get involved.


"It warms our hearts to see farming communities uniting to create a positive environment for all those who depend on the industry," says Sandy La Marque, Kwanalu CEO.

In celebration of the growth of the project and pupils, the artworks will be placed on display at the upcoming 69th Eston Agricultural Show on 26 and 27 August at the Beaumont Eston Club. For more information on Eston Outreach, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

NextOptions
Read more: agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture

Related

#WomensMonth: 'Own your space, be unapologetically you' - Nosiseko Biko of Danone SA
#WomensMonth: 'Own your space, be unapologetically you' - Nosiseko Biko of Danone SA3 days ago
Sustaining existing trade partnerships and finding new markets is imperative for SA agriculture
Sustaining existing trade partnerships and finding new markets is imperative for SA agriculture3 days ago
Tides are turning for SA's wine industry, despite challenges
Tides are turning for SA's wine industry, despite challenges21 Aug 2023
3 vital minerals found to enhance potato growth
3 vital minerals found to enhance potato growth18 Aug 2023
IFPA Conference provides fresh perspective on fresh produce industry
IFPA Conference provides fresh perspective on fresh produce industry16 Aug 2023
Anti-dumping duties on frozen bone-in chicken reinstated
Anti-dumping duties on frozen bone-in chicken reinstated15 Aug 2023
Insurance for small farmers: A multisector solution to a big problem
Insurance for small farmers: A multisector solution to a big problem15 Aug 2023
UAE, Egypt sign $500m wheat deal
UAE, Egypt sign $500m wheat deal15 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz