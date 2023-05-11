Outdoor Network launches its first rotating digital billboard in East London

Outdoor Network provides unparalleled brand exposure with more than 620 billboards across over 140 cities and towns in all of South Africa’s nine provinces, offering broader coverage with a variety of static and digital billboards. The company owns 22 digital billboards across seven provinces, and the latest digital billboard rotates to reach peak traffic in both the morning and evening.

Outdoor Network’s rotating billboards are the first of their kind, built using technology that enables them to rotate twice a day to achieve optimal reach during peak traffic times in the morning and afternoon. This unique feature is exclusively provided by Outdoor Network, yielding double the exposure for advertisers and delivering wider-reaching brand impressions.

The digital rotators are also enabled for clients’ programmatic needs, meaning media is automatically updated based on data-driven decisions. Taking advantage of this means brands can customise their messages to suit the goals of their advertising campaigns more effectively than ever before. It is part of Outdoor Network’s mission to provide more effective and impactful solutions that deliver measurable business results.

"This new development is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative out-of-home advertising solutions that deliver results for our clients,” says Thulani Dumakude, general manager of Outdoor Network.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first rotator billboard in East London. As part of our extended network, the rotator is in an ideal position for brands to support both large-scale national campaigns and make an impact on geographically targeted local advertising. We look forward to helping rands extend their reach in the Eastern Cape by connecting with this vibrant audience."

East London, home to South African border cricket and affectionately called Buffalo City by local residents, hosts the vibrant suburb of Beacon Bay, which is part of the official Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. This municipality dominates the Amathole district, accounting for 42% of the district’s population and 83% of the district’s economic output.

In the heart of Beacon Bay, the new rotator is close to popular retail destinations, including the lively Beacon Bay Crossing Lifestyle Centre – a mixed-use, one-stop shopping and leisure destination – and Beacon Bay Retail Park. East London is also home to South Africa’s only river port and the Mercedes Benz manufacturing plant. Other prominent local industries include clothing, textiles, pharmaceuticals and food processing.

With this new addition to Outdoor Network’s portfolio, the company continues to expand its presence across South Africa and provide businesses with cutting-edge advertising solutions that drive results. Dumakude concludes: “We look forward to launching more rotator billboards in key locations throughout the year. Using extensive research and consumer insights as leverage, we can continue investing in the network, consistently using detailed consumer insights to help brands grow throughout South Africa.”

To find out more about Outdoor Network, contact az.oc.no@ofni.

