Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

JNPRInSites ConsultingOnPoint PRTBWAJoe PublicWavemakerStoneMultiChoiceDentsuHybrid Media ConsultingRand ShowPrimedia BroadcastingHellopeterSocial PlacesVERVEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Street Network launches audience measurement for Street Furniture formats

27 Jan 2023
Issued by: Twiga Communications
For brands to achieve maximum exposure coupled with consumer 'buy-in', they not only need to identify premium media locations, but identify those locations that provide access to a desired target audience. This is key to ensuring that advertising campaigns are effective in keeping consumers engaged and ultimately making purchases. This is where the Out of Home (OOH) industry is getting it right with a strategic focus on big data designed specifically to elevate clients' advertising campaigns.
Street Network launches audience measurement for Street Furniture formats

Street Network, a Provantage company, has partnered with Lightstone, a leader in property and automotive data, to launch a holistic street furniture advertising audience measurement. “The proprietary audience measurement will be critical in helping brands and advertisers connect with targeted consumers, while simultaneously being able to quantify campaign reach and impressions. This strategic investment in data is led by our desire to keep the OOH industry moving forward and constantly innovating,” says John Faia, general manager of Street Network at Provantage.

Research already illustrates the effectiveness of street furniture. One in three people exposed to street furniture campaigns recall the advert, with 62% of them having purchased the advertised product online or in-store [ProFusion 2022*]. This new audience data tool can predict which target audiences will see the street furniture advert through real world location data.

For quick decision making, the audience has also been segmented into different target markets (affluent, upper and middle markets), and can be drilled down further to provide details pertaining to household income, size and other demographic parameters, including home language. “This allows us to supply the right audience for optimum exposure to all our clients,” notes Faia.

Street Network launches audience measurement for Street Furniture formats

In line with OOH audience measurement standards, Street Network’s measurement is built on multiple independent data layers ranging from Tracker data, national AutoParc numbers, vehicle occupancy rates (as used by SANRAL), latest census data and Lightstone property data. Data is collected for each road segment on first-time vehicles and returning vehicles throughout the month.

It then compares the total number of trips for distinct vehicles and calculates an average frequency rate. Impacts are calculated on a likelihood to see measure, as not every person who passes a bus shelter, bin or pole advert will take notice.

To identify the most appropriate locations and quantify audiences, data is overlayed onto national geographic regions where Street Network’s inventory is strategically placed. The coverage areas are defined and other considerations including budgets applied. All necessary data layers are included, which not only indicates the audience type to be reached, but also the reach, impact and frequency.

Faia adds that this measurement method highlights Street Network’s passion for an audience first approach. “We want to connect with audiences where they eat, live and play through our hyper local engagement strategy. Our new proprietary data brings this to life, as this approach is now possible with accurate, reliable, and transparent data.”

Street Network launches audience measurement for Street Furniture formats

Gauteng currently provides the highest overall reach figures of over 24 million, primarily around the Marshall, Anderson, Fox and Sauer Street environments in the Johannesburg CBD. High reach figures in other areas are also noted as follows:

  • KwaZulu-Natal - In Glenwood around Helen Joseph and Esther Roberts Roads (12,902,948).
  • Western Cape – The highest reach figures are achieved in the CBD area around Roeland, Buitenkant, Hanover, Keizersgracht, Strand, Longmarket, Loop, Long and Darling Streets (7,941,950).
  • Free State - Reach figures of up to 4,233,764 are attained in Bloemfontein around Nelson Mandela Drive, Oosburger, and Hill Streets.
  • Eastern Cape - Humansdorp provides a reach of 441,543 within the Voortrekker Road and Siebert Street environments.

On average, a bus shelter in Gauteng yields 3,293,891 likely impacts, 522,042 likely reach and a frequency of 7, while equivalent figures in the Western Cape reflect 1,641,894 impacts, 167,998 reach and a frequency of 10.

Based on the specific target market and location requirements of brands and advertisers, Street Network strategically packages media solutions to enable the highest audience exposure. Reaching the right people in suburbs, cities and on the streets has just become easier, with big data taking advertising campaigns to the next level.

“Street network is not only big on impacts, but also big on data, ensuring impacts turn into action,” concludes Faia.

*Provantage Proprietary Data Fusion statistics

NextOptions
Read more: Provantage, Lightstone, out of home industry

Related

Gauteng the preferred province for Africa's property investors
Gauteng the preferred province for Africa's property investors1 day ago
Another digital milestone for Provantage
Twiga CommunicationsAnother digital milestone for Provantage16 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Pockets of opportunity in a tough residential property market
#BizTrends2023: Pockets of opportunity in a tough residential property market9 Jan 2023
Popularity of sectional title homes continues to surge in SA
Popularity of sectional title homes continues to surge in SA5 Jan 2023
Top property trends for 2023: semigration, sectional title, sustainability
Top property trends for 2023: semigration, sectional title, sustainability15 Dec 2022
SA residential property facing headwinds but showing pockets of progress
SA residential property facing headwinds but showing pockets of progress1 Dec 2022
Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '94
Registered homes in Soweto more than double since '9428 Jul 2022
Supplied. Changing commuter patterns and access to consumers makes street furniture an effective and affordable campaign platform
The power of hyperlocal advertising on streets13 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz