Hot 102.7FM powers Charisse Van Der Merwe at Zwartkops this weekend

This Friday and Saturday at Zwartkops Raceway, Charise van der Merwe will be representing Hot 102.7FM in the Pozidrive VW Challenge. Currently lying third in class B, 12th overall, and the leading woman in the championship, Van der Merwe is looking forward to mixing it up with the men this weekend.

“Although it’s Women’s Month, I’m not expecting any chivalry or courtesy from the men this weekend,” says Van der Merwe. “Women’s Month pays homage to strong, independent women who made a stand for the rights of all South African women in August 1956, and I intend to honour those strong South African women by giving it my absolute best.”“We’ve had a break from competition due to the lockdown and it’s really going to be great to get out on the track and race again. Our team has worked hard on the car, and we’ve put in some good practice sessions. It all comes down to Friday’s practice sessions and then race day on Saturday. I intend to make Hot 102.7FM’s listeners exceptionally proud this weekend – especially the women.”Lloyd Madurai, MD of Hot 102.7FM, is excited for Van der Merwe’s races this weekend. “At Hot 102.7FM, we support strong-minded independent women and Charisse’s competitive spirit embodies our business ethic. Although motor-racing is male-dominated, Charisse brings an X-factor to the mix and we’re with her all the way to the chequered flag.”There are three practice sessions on Friday and then qualifying and racing takes place on Saturday. Stay tuned to Hot 102.7FM for updates on Van der Merwe in the Hot 102.7FM car.