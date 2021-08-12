Newspapers ABC Q2 2021: Green shoots for newspapers

"The first six months of 2021 has highlighted a few green shoots for the print industry." This is according to a statement released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa, following the release of the ABC Quarter 2 (Q2) results.
The Bureau cites 2020 as the print industry’s “annus horribilis” having to content with massive lockdowns that led to “plummeting circulations, drastic reductions in advertising budgets and the sad closure of many of South Africa's favourite titles”.
It praised the industry for being able to “pivot, adjust, and make some significant changes to stay around” and says these moves are paying off. "Every year, the doomsayers predict the final demise of print. But this quarter proved once again that the print media owners are an agile bunch. Always willing and looking to change, adapt and evolve to stay relevant to their readers," says Chris Botha, chairperson of the ABC.
The latest ABC results show that newspaper circulations are up 1% quarter on quarter and compared to the numbers in Q4 2020 – Newspapers are up 2%.
Daily newspapers
The category could not capitalise on its good showing in Q1 and the Dailies that did increase over the previous quarter only showed single figure increases. The best are Business Day
and Cape Times
, but both only increased by less than five percent.
Most of the Dailies showed a deceased on the previous quarter. However, like the increases, many of the decreases were small, except for Daily Sun
which saw an almost 10% decrease on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|77,852
|
|77,852
|-1.2%
|12.2%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|46,329
|154
|46,483
|-9.5%
|
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|39,707
|26
|39,733
|-0.7%
|
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|21,187
|9,989
|31,176
|0.6%
|
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|30,169
|658
|30,827
|-3.7%
|
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|29,782
|
|29,782
|-7.8%
|-27.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|22,758
|6,920
|29,678
|-0.4%
|
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,931
|12,352
|27,283
|0.8%
|
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|23,665
|44
|23,709
|-5.3%
|
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|22,399
|1,115
|23,514
|-2.3%
|
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|19,106
|
|19,106
|-0.5%
|10.2%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|17,806
|
|17,806
|-4.6%
|-1.0%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,850
|2,677
|14,527
|4.1%
|
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,926
|3,130
|12,056
|3.6%
|
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,019
|1,931
|11,950
|0.7%
|
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,782
|647
|11,429
|-1.9%
|
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,761
|3,401
|11,162
|1.5%
|
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,667
|233
|10,900
|0.2%
|
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,624
|2,178
|9,802
|0.8%
|
|Taifa Leo
|MD, Mo-Sat
|7,988
|
|7,988
|-2.2%
|18.0%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,520
|150
|7,670
|-4.5%
|
|Pretoria News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|1,859
|526
|2,385
|1.0%
|
|Zambia Daily Mail
|MD, Mo-Sat
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|
|Namibian, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Resigned
|Resigned
|Resigned
|Resigned
Weekly newspapers
The smallest category under Press saw only four out of its 11 members increase on the previous quarter. Except for the Diamond Fields Advertiser
with an increase of 184.1%, all the other newspaper gains were small. The best two are Soccer Laduma
and Mail & Guardian
gaining 0.6% and 0.3% respectively. The biggest loser is The Midweek Sun
, decreasing 19.8% on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|92,755
|
|92,755
|0.6%
|
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|43,757
|
|43,757
|-3.8%
|
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|19,323
|2,249
|21,572
|-0.5%
|
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|10,188
|2,000
|12,188
|0.3%
|
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|9,860
|379
|10,239
|-1.5%
|21.4%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|6,612
|
|6,612
|3.2%
|17.8%
|BOTSWANA GUARDIAN
|Wkly, Wed
|5,825
|
|5,825
|-3.4%
|
|Diamond Fields Advertiser.
|Wkly, Fr
|5,322
|30
|5,352
|184.1%
|
|The Midweek Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|4,189
|
|4,189
|-19.8%
|
|Mmegi Reporter, The
|4xW, Tu-Fr
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|
|The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor)
|Wkly, Mon
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
Weekend newspapers
Only eight of the newspapers in the category had an increase on the previous quarter. None of these increases were in double figures, with the increases ranging from 4.3% (TheSaturday Star
) – which continued its gains in the previous quarter - to 0.9% (Sunday Tribune
).
While the remaining 14 newspapers all showed a decrease on the previous quarter (except for Sunday Mail, which has been terminated and Pretoria News (Saturday)
which had no issue), these are also only slight, ranging from -9.8% (Citizen, The (Saturday)
) to -0.7% (Sunday Nation
), Rapport, Ilanga Langesonto
and Isolezwe ngeSonto
all decreased on the prior quarter by 6.8%.
All three newspapers that submitted year on year data, had increase on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Mail
|Wkly, Sun
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|89,768
|29,696
|119,464
|3.7%
|
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|88,056
|
|88,056
|-0.7%
|0.7%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|75,957
|230
|76,187
|-6.8%
|
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|42,595
|667
|43,262
|-4.2%
|
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|28,960
|3,858
|32,818
|1.0%
|
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|30,003
|204
|30,207
|-5.5%
|
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly, Sat
|30,118
|2
|30,120
|1.2%
|
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|25,577
|4
|25,581
|-6.8%
|
|City Press
|Wknd
|25,283
|280
|25,563
|-4.5%
|
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|19,853
|2,554
|22,407
|0.9%
|
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|21,224
|
|21,224
|-6.8%
|
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|12,698
|2,315
|15,013
|1.1%
|
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|13,276
|2
|13,278
|-9.8%
|
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|9,664
|3,446
|13,110
|1.0%
|
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|12,182
|
|12,182
|2.0%
|8.0%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|9,164
|200
|9,364
|-4.3%
|
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|8,908
|392
|9,300
|-7.6%
|
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|6,653
|2,573
|9,226
|4.3%
|
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|7,063
|126
|7,189
|-3.7%
|
|Taifa Jumapili
|Wkly, Sun
|7,042
|
|7,042
|-1.4%
|5.9%
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|1,165
|18
|1,183
|No Issue
Local newspapers
It was an almost good news story for this category as just under half, 14 out of 30 newspapers, showing increases on the previous quarter. The biggest came from Capricorn Voice
, which has changed sectors, with a whopping 563100,0% increase.
Other newspapers that had good increases are Witbank News, Fri
(34.3%), Middelburg Observer, Fri
(37.0%), Talk of the Town
(14.7%), Daller, Die
(14.2%) and Estcourt and Midlands News
(10%), The Courier
is stable with no increase on the prior quarter.
The other 15 local newspapers all had a decrease on the prior quarter. In a reversal of fortunes, Vaalweekblad
, which had double figure increases on the previous quarter in Q1, had a decrease of -11.7%. Newcastle
and District Advertiser
had a decrease of-10.3% and Oudtshoorn Courant
and Northern Review Weekend
both decreased by -10.2%. Vaalweekblad
and Oudtshoorn Courant
, together with Graaff Reinet Advertiser
also had decreases on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly, Wed
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|563100.0%
|
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|16,075
|
|16,075
|2.1%
|
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|11,302
|
|11,302
|34.3%
|
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|11,025
|
|11,025
|6.0%
|32.2%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|10,855
|
|10,855
|37.0%
|
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|7,171
|10
|7,181
|-7.9%
|
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|6,308
|24
|6,332
|-9.2%
|
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|5,986
|3
|5,989
|-8.2%
|
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|5,945
|
|5,945
|1.5%
|
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|5,651
|
|5,651
|-4.1%
|
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|5,300
|
|5,300
|3.9%
|20.1%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|5,038
|
|5,038
|3.5%
|26.0%
|District Mail
|Wkly, Th
|3,707
|21
|3,728
|-9.0%
|
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|3,607
|
|3,607
|-11.7%
|-28.1%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|3,376
|
|3,376
|-3.2%
|
|Representative
|Wkly, Fr
|2,732
|
|2,732
|-4.9%
|
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|2,460
|
|2,460
|-10.3%
|
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|2,157
|
|2,157
|-8.6%
|6.8%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,828
|
|1,828
|6.5%
|18.2%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|1,756
|
|1,756
|14.7%
|
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|1,684
|
|1,684
|8.5%
|
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|1,651
|
|1,651
|-10.2%
|
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|1,532
|
|1,532
|14.2%
|
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|1,501
|
|1,501
|-9.4%
|
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|1,421
|
|1,421
|3.8%
|
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,372
|
|1,372
|-9.3%
|
|The Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,126
|
|1,126
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|1,124
|
|1,124
|-10.2%
|-3.8%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,034
|
|1,034
|-8.7%
|-13.6%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|922
|
|922
|-9.8%
|
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly, Fr
|617
|
|617
|10.4%
Free newspapers
In general, Free Newspapers fared better this quarter.
Several Free Newspapers had very slight increases on the previous quarter ranging from 0.1% to five percent. The best showings, and the only newspapers in this category to have double figures increases, came from Umgungundlovu Eyethu
(former Umngeni
) that increased over the previous quarter by 50.2%, City Vision
(Khayalitsha) with 19.7% and Mid South Coast Rising Sun
with 11.2%.
For Umgungundlovu Eyethu
(former Umngeni
) and City Vision
(Khayalitsha) this quarter followed their double figures increases in Q1.
Many free newspapers had no increase, but also no decrease. Free newspapers that submitted year on year figures showed good increases, with many in double digits. Alex News
was up 51.3% on the prior year, with South Coast Fever
increasing by 48.9% and Randburg Sun
by 43.6%.
Non-South African titles from Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, and Lesotho not included.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever)
|Wkly, Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|
|
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,151
|1.2%
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,794
|2.1%
|
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|27,148
|0.2%
|
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Wed
|44,889
|0.0%
|
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|41,080
|0.5%
|
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,461
|2.2%
|
|Bonus Review
|Wkly, Wed
|19,875
|0.0%
|
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Wkly, Wed
|11,920
|-2.0%
|
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Q
|5,354
|
|
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|51,550
|0.0%
|
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Wkly, Th
|50,517
|19.7%
|
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Wkly, Th
|32,500
|0.0%
|
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|0.0%
|
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Wed
|31,316
|2.1%
|
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,800
|0.0%
|
|CXpress
|Wkly, Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|
|
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|
|
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|
|
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|
|
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,976
|
|
|Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette
|F
|Discontinued
|
|
|Diepkloof Urban News
|Wkly, Fr
|29,820
|0.0%
|
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|Suspended
|
|
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|Suspended
|
|
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|No Submission
|
|
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|23,696
|0.3%
|
|Eldorado Urban News
|Wkly, Fr
|29,820
|0.0%
|
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|33,970
|-0.1%
|
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,062
|0.0%
|
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Wed
|30,879
|2.1%
|
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|40,400
|-4.6%
|
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,285
|
|
|Helderberg Gazette.
|Wkly, Tue
|31,641
|-0.1%
|
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,550
|-0.5%
|
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|12,724
|
|
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|
|
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,243
|0.3%
|
|Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express)
|Wkly, Tue
|Ceased Publishing
|
|
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|0.0%
|
|Komani Karoo Express
|Mtly
|29,980
|0.0%
|
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,961
|0.0%
|
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|2,495
|0.0%
|
|Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The)
|Wkly, Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|
|
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|2.9%
|
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|11.2%
|
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Wkly, Th
|34,948
|5.0%
|
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,970
|0.0%
|
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,118
|0.0%
|
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|29,934
|0.0%
|
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|3.3%
|
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,855
|0.0%
|
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,559
|0.2%
|
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|42,350
|5.0%
|
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|119,961
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Athlone
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post City Edition
|Wkly, Tue
|14,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Grassy Park
|Wkly, Tue
|14,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|18,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|50,000
|5.3%
|
|People s Post Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|14,000
|0.0%
|
|People s Post Woodstock
|Wkly, Tue
|14,000
|0.0%
|
|Pimville Urban News
|Wkly, Fr
|24,820
|0.0%
|
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,536
|0.0%
|
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,757
|-0.2%
|
|Protea Urban News
|Wkly, Fr
|24,820
|0.0%
|
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|2.3%
|
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,052
|0.4%
|
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|Wkly, Fr
|18,500
|0.0%
|
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|60,243
|0.2%
|
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|79,058
|0.0%
|
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,570
|0.0%
|
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,999
|0.0%
|
|Rekord Noweto
|Wkly, Fr
|28,950
|0.0%
|
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|20,200
|0.0%
|
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|
|
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|3.2%
|
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,915
|0.1%
|
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,853
|1.4%
|
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Wed
|47,238
|1.4%
|
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,780
|1.3%
|
|Soweto Express
|Mtly
|29,900
|0.0%
|
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Wed
|26,092
|0.3%
|
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|
|
|Steelburger
|Wkly, Th
|17,700
|0.0%
|
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|19,571
|2.1%
|
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,844
|1.0%
|
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|
|The Olifants News
|F
|19,416
|-0.2%
|
|Thembisan
|F
|49,840
|
|
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,197
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|19,393
|0.1%
|
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,565
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|20,917
|-0.1%
|
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Wkly, Wed
|27,995
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|20,013
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,091
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|18,678
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|19,337
|-0.1%
|
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|18,718
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,363
|-0.1%
|
|Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar
|Wkly, Wed
|20,011
|0.0%
|
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|31,484
|0.0%
|
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,444
|-0.1%
|
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|29,975
|0.0%
|
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|F
|19,960
|50.2%
|
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|0.0%
|
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|9,980
|0.3%
|
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|35,154
|0.1%
|
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,211
|-0.7%
|
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,056
|0.8%
|
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|14,980
|0.3%
|
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,981
|3.4%
|
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,900
|0.0%
|
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,847
|0.0%
|
|Maseru Metro
|Wkly, Th
|34,649
|-0.5%
|330.7%
|Alex News
|F
|14,810
|0.0%
|51.3%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,938
|0.0%
|48.9%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|59,558
|0.3%
|43.6%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,896
|0.8%
|40.9%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,226
|0.4%
|37.8%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|40,829
|0.1%
|31.5%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,115
|0.3%
|28.8%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|30,255
|0.0%
|24.5%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,500
|0.1%
|24.3%
|Coastal Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|29,647
|0.6%
|23.3%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Tue
|38,832
|0.0%
|21.5%
|Stanger Weekly
|Wkly, Wed
|29,272
|0.0%
|21.4%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Tue
|18,959
|-0.2%
|15.4%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,420
|0.6%
|14.4%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,527
|0.3%
|12.1%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Mon
|9,900
|0.0%
|11.2%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,871
|0.4%
|11.2%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,854
|0.5%
|10.8%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|52,480
|3.7%
|8.3%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|7.1%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,623
|0.8%
|6.4%
|Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|52,480
|0.0%
|4.5%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|3.0%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,926
|0.5%
|2.8%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|54,025
|0.0%
|2.1%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,444
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,896
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Inner City Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|4,935
|-0.8%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Star
|Wkly, Fr
|31,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Weekly Free State
|Wkly, Th
|4,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,970
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,459
|-0.7%
|-0.2%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,938
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,609
|-0.1%
|-1.4%
|Taxi Times
|F
|146,641
|0.5%
|-2.2%
|Maritzburg Echo
|Wkly, Th
|37,207
|2.5%
|-10.7%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,459
|0.3%
|-26.3%
|Tame Times - Weekly
|Wkly, Tue
|39,987
|0.0%
|-50.0%