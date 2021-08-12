Newspapers News South Africa

Newspapers ABC Q2 2021: Green shoots for newspapers

12 Aug 2021
By: Danette Breitenbach
"The first six months of 2021 has highlighted a few green shoots for the print industry." This is according to a statement released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa, following the release of the ABC Quarter 2 (Q2) results.

The Bureau cites 2020 as the print industry’s “annus horribilis” having to content with massive lockdowns that led to “plummeting circulations, drastic reductions in advertising budgets and the sad closure of many of South Africa's favourite titles”.

It praised the industry for being able to “pivot, adjust, and make some significant changes to stay around” and says these moves are paying off. "Every year, the doomsayers predict the final demise of print. But this quarter proved once again that the print media owners are an agile bunch. Always willing and looking to change, adapt and evolve to stay relevant to their readers," says Chris Botha, chairperson of the ABC.

The latest ABC results show that newspaper circulations are up 1% quarter on quarter and compared to the numbers in Q4 2020 – Newspapers are up 2%.

Daily newspapers


The category could not capitalise on its good showing in Q1 and the Dailies that did increase over the previous quarter only showed single figure increases. The best are Business Day and Cape Times, but both only increased by less than five percent.

Most of the Dailies showed a deceased on the previous quarter. However, like the increases, many of the decreases were small, except for Daily Sun which saw an almost 10% decrease on the previous quarter.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat77,852 77,852-1.2%12.2%
Daily SunMo-Fr46,32915446,483-9.5% 
IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr39,7072639,733-0.7% 
SowetanMo-Fr21,1879,98931,1760.6% 
Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr30,16965830,827-3.7% 
BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat29,782 29,782-7.8%-27.6%
Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr22,7586,92029,678-0.4% 
Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr14,93112,35227,2830.8% 
Son (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr23,6654423,709-5.3% 
Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr22,3991,11523,514-2.3% 
New VisionMD, Mo-Fr19,106 19,106-0.5%10.2%
Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr17,806 17,806-4.6%-1.0%
Business DayMD, Mo-Fr11,8502,67714,5274.1% 
Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr8,9263,13012,0563.6% 
Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr10,0191,93111,9500.7% 
Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr10,78264711,429-1.9% 
Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr7,7613,40111,1621.5% 
Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr10,66723310,9000.2% 
Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr7,6242,1789,8020.8% 
Taifa LeoMD, Mo-Sat7,988 7,988-2.2%18.0%
Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr7,5201507,670-4.5% 
Pretoria NewsMD, Mo-Fr1,8595262,3851.0% 
Zambia Daily MailMD, Mo-SatTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedTerminated 
Namibian, TheMD, Mo-FrResignedResignedResignedResigned

Weekly newspapers


The smallest category under Press saw only four out of its 11 members increase on the previous quarter. Except for the Diamond Fields Advertiser with an increase of 184.1%, all the other newspaper gains were small. The best two are Soccer Laduma and Mail & Guardian gaining 0.6% and 0.3% respectively. The biggest loser is The Midweek Sun, decreasing 19.8% on the previous quarter.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed92,755 92,7550.6% 
Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th43,757 43,757-3.8% 
Post, TheWkly, Wed19,3232,24921,572-0.5% 
Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr10,1882,00012,1880.3% 
Voice, TheWkly, Fr9,86037910,239-1.5%21.4%
Lesotho TimesWkly, Th6,612 6,6123.2%17.8%
BOTSWANA GUARDIANWkly, Wed5,825 5,825-3.4% 
Diamond Fields Advertiser.Wkly, Fr5,322305,352184.1% 
The Midweek SunWkly, Wed4,189 4,189-19.8% 
Mmegi Reporter, The4xW, Tu-FrTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedTerminated 
The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor)Wkly, MonTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedTerminated

Weekend newspapers


Only eight of the newspapers in the category had an increase on the previous quarter. None of these increases were in double figures, with the increases ranging from 4.3% (TheSaturday Star) – which continued its gains in the previous quarter - to 0.9% (Sunday Tribune).

While the remaining 14 newspapers all showed a decrease on the previous quarter (except for Sunday Mail, which has been terminated and Pretoria News (Saturday) which had no issue), these are also only slight, ranging from -9.8% (Citizen, The (Saturday)) to -0.7% (Sunday Nation), Rapport, Ilanga Langesonto and Isolezwe ngeSonto all decreased on the prior quarter by 6.8%.

All three newspapers that submitted year on year data, had increase on the prior year.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Sunday MailWkly, SunTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedTerminated 
Sunday TimesWknd89,76829,696119,4643.7% 
Sunday NationWkly, Sun88,056 88,056-0.7%0.7%
RapportWknd75,95723076,187-6.8% 
Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat42,59566743,262-4.2% 
Sunday WorldWknd28,9603,85832,8181.0% 
Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat30,00320430,207-5.5% 
Isolezwe ngoMgqibeloWkly, Sat30,118230,1201.2% 
Isolezwe ngeSontoWkly, Sun25,577425,581-6.8% 
City PressWknd25,28328025,563-4.5% 
Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun19,8532,55422,4070.9% 
Ilanga LangesontoWknd21,224 21,224-6.8% 
Independent on SaturdayWkly, Sat12,6982,31515,0131.1% 
Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat13,276213,278-9.8% 
Weekend ArgusWknd9,6643,44613,1101.0% 
Sunday VisionWkly, Sun12,182 12,1822.0%8.0%
Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)Wknd9,1642009,364-4.3% 
Weekend PostWknd8,9083929,300-7.6% 
Saturday Star, TheWkly, Sat6,6532,5739,2264.3% 
Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat7,0631267,189-3.7% 
Taifa JumapiliWkly, Sun7,042 7,042-1.4%5.9%
Pretoria News SaturdayWkly, Sat1,165181,183No Issue

Local newspapers


It was an almost good news story for this category as just under half, 14 out of 30 newspapers, showing increases on the previous quarter. The biggest came from Capricorn Voice, which has changed sectors, with a whopping 563100,0% increase.

Other newspapers that had good increases are Witbank News, Fri (34.3%), Middelburg Observer, Fri (37.0%), Talk of the Town (14.7%), Daller, Die (14.2%) and Estcourt and Midlands News (10%), The Courier is stable with no increase on the prior quarter.

The other 15 local newspapers all had a decrease on the prior quarter. In a reversal of fortunes, Vaalweekblad, which had double figure increases on the previous quarter in Q1, had a decrease of -11.7%. Newcastle and District Advertiser had a decrease of-10.3% and Oudtshoorn Courant and Northern Review Weekend both decreased by -10.2%.

Vaalweekblad and Oudtshoorn Courant, together with Graaff Reinet Advertiser also had decreases on the prior year.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Capricorn VoiceWkly, WedChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Sector563100.0% 
African ReporterWkly, Fr16,075 16,0752.1% 
Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr11,302 11,30234.3% 
George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th11,025 11,0256.0%32.2%
Middelburg Observer, FriWkly, Fr10,855 10,85537.0% 
Paarl PostWkly, Th7,171107,181-7.9% 
Weslander, TheWkly, Th6,308246,332-9.2% 
Worcester StandardWkly, Th5,98635,989-8.2% 
Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed5,945 5,9451.5% 
Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Fr5,651 5,651-4.1% 
Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr5,300 5,3003.9%20.1%
Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr5,038 5,0383.5%26.0%
District MailWkly, Th3,707213,728-9.0% 
VaalweekbladWkly, Th3,607 3,607-11.7%-28.1%
Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon3,376 3,376-3.2% 
RepresentativeWkly, Fr2,732 2,732-4.9% 
Newcastle and District AdvertiserWkly, Fr2,460 2,460-10.3% 
South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th2,157 2,157-8.6%6.8%
Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th1,828 1,8286.5%18.2%
Talk of the TownWkly, Fr1,756 1,75614.7% 
StreeknuusWkly, Fr1,684 1,6848.5% 
Northern Review WeekendWkly, Fr1,651 1,651-10.2% 
Daller, DieWkly, Fr1,532 1,53214.2% 
Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Fr1,501 1,501-9.4% 
Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Fr1,421 1,4213.8% 
Northern Natal CourierWkly, Fr1,372 1,372-9.3% 
The CourierWkly, Fr1,126 1,1260.0%0.0%
Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Fr1,124 1,124-10.2%-3.8%
Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th1,034 1,034-8.7%-13.6%
Vryheid HeraldWkly, Fr922 922-9.8% 
Estcourt and Midlands NewsWkly, Fr617 61710.4%

Free newspapers


In general, Free Newspapers fared better this quarter.

Several Free Newspapers had very slight increases on the previous quarter ranging from 0.1% to five percent. The best showings, and the only newspapers in this category to have double figures increases, came from Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) that increased over the previous quarter by 50.2%, City Vision (Khayalitsha) with 19.7% and Mid South Coast Rising Sun with 11.2%.

For Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) and City Vision (Khayalitsha) this quarter followed their double figures increases in Q1.

Many free newspapers had no increase, but also no decrease. Free newspapers that submitted year on year figures showed good increases, with many in double digits. Alex News was up 51.3% on the prior year, with South Coast Fever increasing by 48.9% and Randburg Sun by 43.6%.

PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever)Wkly, WedCeased Publishing  
Athlone NewsWkly, Wed54,1511.2% 
Atlantic SunWkly, Wed30,7942.1% 
Berea MailWkly, Fr27,1480.2% 
Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Wed44,8890.0% 
BloemnuusWkly, Th41,0800.5% 
BolanderWkly, Wed30,4612.2% 
Bonus ReviewWkly, Wed19,8750.0% 
Breederivier Gazette.Wkly, Wed11,920-2.0% 
Capricorn Voice ..Q5,354  
Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue51,5500.0% 
City Vision (Khayalitsha)Wkly, Th50,51719.7% 
City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)Wkly, Th32,5000.0% 
City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision HelderbergWkly, Th10,0000.0% 
Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Wed31,3162.1% 
Corridor GazetteF9,8000.0% 
CXpressWkly, WedCeased Publishing  
Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, Th10,995  
Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, Th7,995  
Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, Th5,995  
Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, Th4,976  
Die Ghaap - Kimberly GazetteFDiscontinued  
Diepkloof Urban NewsWkly, Fr29,8200.0% 
Dolphin Coast MailWkly, WedSuspended  
East Coast MailWkly, WedSuspended  
Eastern Cape Rising SunWkly, TueNo Submission  
Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th23,6960.3% 
Eldorado Urban NewsWkly, Fr29,8200.0% 
ExpressWkly, Wed33,970-0.1% 
Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,0620.0% 
False Bay EchoWkly, Wed30,8792.1% 
Go & ExpressWkly, Th40,400-4.6% 
Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0% 
Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,285  
Helderberg Gazette.Wkly, Tue31,641-0.1% 
Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,550-0.5% 
HerrieWkly, Th12,724  
Highvelder, TheWkly, FrNo Submission  
Highway MailWkly, Fr54,2430.3% 
Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express)Wkly, TueCeased Publishing  
Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Fr23,7800.0% 
Komani Karoo ExpressMtly29,9800.0% 
Kouga ExpressWkly, Th19,9610.0% 
Maluti NewsWkly, Fr2,4950.0% 
Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The)Wkly, WedCeased Publishing  
Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9562.9% 
Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8500.0% 
Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,85011.2% 
Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Wkly, Th34,9485.0% 
Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9700.0% 
Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,1180.0% 
North Coast CourierWkly, Wed29,9340.0% 
North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,8603.3% 
Northern EyethuMtly15,8550.0% 
Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,5590.2% 
Overport Rising SunWkly, Th42,3505.0% 
PE ExpressWkly, Wed119,9610.0% 
People s Post AthloneWkly, Tue20,0000.0% 
People s Post City EditionWkly, Tue14,0000.0% 
People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0% 
People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0% 
People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0% 
People s Post Grassy ParkWkly, Tue14,0000.0% 
People s Post LandsdowneWkly, Tue18,0000.0% 
People s Post Mitchells PlainWkly, Tue50,0005.3% 
People s Post RetreatWkly, Tue14,0000.0% 
People s Post WoodstockWkly, Tue14,0000.0% 
Pimville Urban NewsWkly, Fr24,8200.0% 
PlainsmanWkly, Wed89,5360.0% 
Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,757-0.2% 
Protea Urban NewsWkly, Fr24,8200.0% 
Public EyeWkly, Th29,9522.3% 
Queensburgh NewsF13,0520.4% 
Rekord Central/SentraalWkly, Fr18,5000.0% 
Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed60,2430.2% 
Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue79,0580.0% 
Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.0% 
Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5700.0% 
Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,9990.0% 
Rekord NowetoWkly, Fr28,9500.0% 
Rekord West News/Wes NuusWkly, Fr20,2000.0% 
Ridge TimesWkly, FrNo Submission  
Sentinel NewsWkly, Wed7,1453.2% 
South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,9150.1% 
Southern MailWkly, Wed48,8531.4% 
Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Wed47,2381.4% 
Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,7801.3% 
Soweto ExpressMtly29,9000.0% 
Springs AdvertiserWkly, Wed26,0920.3% 
Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, FrNo Submission  
SteelburgerWkly, Th17,7000.0% 
Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue19,5712.1% 
TabletalkWkly, Wed67,8441.0% 
The HiltonMtly4,9600.0% 
The Olifants NewsF19,416-0.2% 
ThembisanF49,840  
Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,1970.0% 
Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed19,3930.1% 
TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,5650.0% 
Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed20,917-0.1% 
Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue DownsWkly, Wed27,9950.0% 
Tygerburger ElsiesrivierWkly, Wed20,0130.0% 
Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,0910.0% 
Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed18,6780.0% 
Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed19,337-0.1% 
Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed18,7180.0% 
Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,363-0.1% 
Tygerburger Ravensmead/BelharWkly, Wed20,0110.0% 
Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed31,4840.0% 
TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,444-0.1% 
UD ExpressWkly, Wed29,9750.0% 
UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,8500.0% 
Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)F19,96050.2% 
Umlazi EyethuWkly, Fr29,8810.0% 
Uthukela EyethuWkly, Th9,9800.3% 
Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0% 
VistaWkly, Th35,1540.1% 
Vrystaat KroonF12,211-0.7% 
VukaniWkly, Wed78,0560.8% 
Weskus NuusF14,9800.3% 
Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,9813.4% 
YstervarkWkly, Th7,9000.0% 
Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,8470.0% 
Maseru MetroWkly, Th34,649-0.5%330.7%
Alex NewsF14,8100.0%51.3%
South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,9380.0%48.9%
Randburg SunWkly, Th59,5580.3%43.6%
Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,8960.8%40.9%
Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,2260.4%37.8%
Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue40,8290.1%31.5%
Midrand ReporterWkly, Th28,1150.3%28.8%
Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue30,2550.0%24.5%
Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,5000.1%24.3%
Coastal WeeklyWkly, Th29,6470.6%23.3%
Benoni City TimesWkly, Tue38,8320.0%21.5%
Stanger WeeklyWkly, Wed29,2720.0%21.4%
Brakpan HeraldWkly, Tue18,959-0.2%15.4%
Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,4200.6%14.4%
Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,5270.3%12.1%
Greytown GazetteWkly, Mon9,9000.0%11.2%
Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,8710.4%11.2%
Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed36,8540.5%10.8%
The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th52,4803.7%8.3%
Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,9250.0%7.1%
Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,6230.8%6.4%
Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed52,4800.0%4.5%
Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%3.0%
Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th26,9260.5%2.8%
Kathorus MailF54,0250.0%2.1%
Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,4440.1%0.5%
Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,8960.2%0.3%
Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
Free State SunWkly, Th4,7500.0%0.0%
Inner City GazetteWkly, Th4,935-0.8%0.0%
Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
Southern StarWkly, Fr31,9800.0%0.0%
The Weekly Free StateWkly, Th4,9500.0%0.0%
Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9700.0%0.0%
Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%-0.1%
Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%-0.2%
Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,459-0.7%-0.2%
Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,9380.0%-0.2%
Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%-0.3%
Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,609-0.1%-1.4%
Taxi TimesF146,6410.5%-2.2%
Maritzburg EchoWkly, Th37,2072.5%-10.7%
Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,4590.3%-26.3%
Tame Times - WeeklyWkly, Tue39,9870.0%-50.0%


Non-South African titles from Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, and Lesotho not included.
