Newspapers ABC Q2 2021: Green shoots for newspapers

"The first six months of 2021 has highlighted a few green shoots for the print industry." This is according to a statement released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa, following the release of the ABC Quarter 2 (Q2) results.

Daily newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 77,852 77,852 -1.2% 12.2% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 46,329 154 46,483 -9.5% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 39,707 26 39,733 -0.7% Sowetan Mo-Fr 21,187 9,989 31,176 0.6% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 30,169 658 30,827 -3.7% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 29,782 29,782 -7.8% -27.6% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 22,758 6,920 29,678 -0.4% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 14,931 12,352 27,283 0.8% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 23,665 44 23,709 -5.3% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 22,399 1,115 23,514 -2.3% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 19,106 19,106 -0.5% 10.2% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 17,806 17,806 -4.6% -1.0% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,850 2,677 14,527 4.1% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 8,926 3,130 12,056 3.6% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 10,019 1,931 11,950 0.7% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 10,782 647 11,429 -1.9% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 7,761 3,401 11,162 1.5% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,667 233 10,900 0.2% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 7,624 2,178 9,802 0.8% Taifa Leo MD, Mo-Sat 7,988 7,988 -2.2% 18.0% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 7,520 150 7,670 -4.5% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr 1,859 526 2,385 1.0% Zambia Daily Mail MD, Mo-Sat Terminated Terminated Terminated Terminated Namibian, The MD, Mo-Fr Resigned Resigned Resigned Resigned

Weekly newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 92,755 92,755 0.6% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 43,757 43,757 -3.8% Post, The Wkly, Wed 19,323 2,249 21,572 -0.5% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 10,188 2,000 12,188 0.3% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 9,860 379 10,239 -1.5% 21.4% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,612 6,612 3.2% 17.8% BOTSWANA GUARDIAN Wkly, Wed 5,825 5,825 -3.4% Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly, Fr 5,322 30 5,352 184.1% The Midweek Sun Wkly, Wed 4,189 4,189 -19.8% Mmegi Reporter, The 4xW, Tu-Fr Terminated Terminated Terminated Terminated The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor) Wkly, Mon Terminated Terminated Terminated Terminated

Weekend newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Mail Wkly, Sun Terminated Terminated Terminated Terminated Sunday Times Wknd 89,768 29,696 119,464 3.7% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 88,056 88,056 -0.7% 0.7% Rapport Wknd 75,957 230 76,187 -6.8% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 42,595 667 43,262 -4.2% Sunday World Wknd 28,960 3,858 32,818 1.0% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 30,003 204 30,207 -5.5% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 30,118 2 30,120 1.2% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 25,577 4 25,581 -6.8% City Press Wknd 25,283 280 25,563 -4.5% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 19,853 2,554 22,407 0.9% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 21,224 21,224 -6.8% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 12,698 2,315 15,013 1.1% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 13,276 2 13,278 -9.8% Weekend Argus Wknd 9,664 3,446 13,110 1.0% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 12,182 12,182 2.0% 8.0% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 9,164 200 9,364 -4.3% Weekend Post Wknd 8,908 392 9,300 -7.6% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 6,653 2,573 9,226 4.3% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 7,063 126 7,189 -3.7% Taifa Jumapili Wkly, Sun 7,042 7,042 -1.4% 5.9% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat 1,165 18 1,183 No Issue

Local newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector 563100.0% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 16,075 16,075 2.1% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 11,302 11,302 34.3% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 11,025 11,025 6.0% 32.2% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 10,855 10,855 37.0% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 7,171 10 7,181 -7.9% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 6,308 24 6,332 -9.2% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 5,986 3 5,989 -8.2% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 5,945 5,945 1.5% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 5,651 5,651 -4.1% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 5,300 5,300 3.9% 20.1% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 5,038 5,038 3.5% 26.0% District Mail Wkly, Th 3,707 21 3,728 -9.0% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 3,607 3,607 -11.7% -28.1% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 3,376 3,376 -3.2% Representative Wkly, Fr 2,732 2,732 -4.9% Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr 2,460 2,460 -10.3% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 2,157 2,157 -8.6% 6.8% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,828 1,828 6.5% 18.2% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,756 1,756 14.7% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 1,684 1,684 8.5% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 1,651 1,651 -10.2% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,532 1,532 14.2% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 1,501 1,501 -9.4% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr 1,421 1,421 3.8% Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr 1,372 1,372 -9.3% The Courier Wkly, Fr 1,126 1,126 0.0% 0.0% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 1,124 1,124 -10.2% -3.8% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,034 1,034 -8.7% -13.6% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr 922 922 -9.8% Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr 617 617 10.4%

Free newspapers

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever) Wkly, Wed Ceased Publishing Athlone News Wkly, Wed 54,151 1.2% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Wed 30,794 2.1% Berea Mail Wkly, Fr 27,148 0.2% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Wed 44,889 0.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 41,080 0.5% Bolander Wkly, Wed 30,461 2.2% Bonus Review Wkly, Wed 19,875 0.0% Breederivier Gazette. Wkly, Wed 11,920 -2.0% Capricorn Voice .. Q 5,354 Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 51,550 0.0% City Vision (Khayalitsha) Wkly, Th 50,517 19.7% City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) Wkly, Th 32,500 0.0% City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Wkly, Th 10,000 0.0% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Wed 31,316 2.1% Corridor Gazette F 9,800 0.0% CXpress Wkly, Wed Ceased Publishing Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th 10,995 Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th 7,995 Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th 5,995 Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th 4,976 Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette F Discontinued Diepkloof Urban News Wkly, Fr 29,820 0.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed Suspended East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed Suspended Eastern Cape Rising Sun Wkly, Tue No Submission Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 23,696 0.3% Eldorado Urban News Wkly, Fr 29,820 0.0% Express Wkly, Wed 33,970 -0.1% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,062 0.0% False Bay Echo Wkly, Wed 30,879 2.1% Go & Express Wkly, Th 40,400 -4.6% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,285 Helderberg Gazette. Wkly, Tue 31,641 -0.1% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,550 -0.5% Herrie Wkly, Th 12,724 Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr No Submission Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,243 0.3% Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express) Wkly, Tue Ceased Publishing Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Fr 23,780 0.0% Komani Karoo Express Mtly 29,980 0.0% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 19,961 0.0% Maluti News Wkly, Fr 2,495 0.0% Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The) Wkly, Wed Ceased Publishing Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 2.9% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 11.2% Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Wkly, Th 34,948 5.0% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,970 0.0% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,118 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 29,934 0.0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,860 3.3% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,855 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,559 0.2% Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 42,350 5.0% PE Express Wkly, Wed 119,961 0.0% People s Post Athlone Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% People s Post City Edition Wkly, Tue 14,000 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park Wkly, Tue 14,000 0.0% People s Post Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 18,000 0.0% People s Post Mitchells Plain Wkly, Tue 50,000 5.3% People s Post Retreat Wkly, Tue 14,000 0.0% People s Post Woodstock Wkly, Tue 14,000 0.0% Pimville Urban News Wkly, Fr 24,820 0.0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 89,536 0.0% Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 29,757 -0.2% Protea Urban News Wkly, Fr 24,820 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 2.3% Queensburgh News F 13,052 0.4% Rekord Central/Sentraal Wkly, Fr 18,500 0.0% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 60,243 0.2% Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 79,058 0.0% Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,570 0.0% Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,999 0.0% Rekord Noweto Wkly, Fr 28,950 0.0% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus Wkly, Fr 20,200 0.0% Ridge Times Wkly, Fr No Submission Sentinel News Wkly, Wed 7,145 3.2% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,915 0.1% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 48,853 1.4% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Wed 47,238 1.4% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,780 1.3% Soweto Express Mtly 29,900 0.0% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Wed 26,092 0.3% Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Fr No Submission Steelburger Wkly, Th 17,700 0.0% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 19,571 2.1% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 67,844 1.0% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% The Olifants News F 19,416 -0.2% Thembisan F 49,840 Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,197 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 19,393 0.1% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,565 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 20,917 -0.1% Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Wkly, Wed 27,995 0.0% Tygerburger Elsiesrivier Wkly, Wed 20,013 0.0% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,091 0.0% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 18,678 0.0% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 19,337 -0.1% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 18,718 0.0% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,363 -0.1% Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar Wkly, Wed 20,011 0.0% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 31,484 0.0% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,444 -0.1% UD Express Wkly, Wed 29,975 0.0% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) F 19,960 50.2% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Fr 29,881 0.0% Uthukela Eyethu Wkly, Th 9,980 0.3% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% Vista Wkly, Th 35,154 0.1% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,211 -0.7% Vukani Wkly, Wed 78,056 0.8% Weskus Nuus F 14,980 0.3% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,981 3.4% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,900 0.0% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,847 0.0% Maseru Metro Wkly, Th 34,649 -0.5% 330.7% Alex News F 14,810 0.0% 51.3% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,938 0.0% 48.9% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 59,558 0.3% 43.6% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,896 0.8% 40.9% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,226 0.4% 37.8% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 40,829 0.1% 31.5% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 28,115 0.3% 28.8% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 30,255 0.0% 24.5% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,500 0.1% 24.3% Coastal Weekly Wkly, Th 29,647 0.6% 23.3% Benoni City Times Wkly, Tue 38,832 0.0% 21.5% Stanger Weekly Wkly, Wed 29,272 0.0% 21.4% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Tue 18,959 -0.2% 15.4% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,420 0.6% 14.4% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,527 0.3% 12.1% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Mon 9,900 0.0% 11.2% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,871 0.4% 11.2% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 36,854 0.5% 10.8% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 52,480 3.7% 8.3% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,925 0.0% 7.1% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,623 0.8% 6.4% Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 52,480 0.0% 4.5% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 3.0% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 26,926 0.5% 2.8% Kathorus Mail F 54,025 0.0% 2.1% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,444 0.1% 0.5% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,896 0.2% 0.3% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,750 0.0% 0.0% Inner City Gazette Wkly, Th 4,935 -0.8% 0.0% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Southern Star Wkly, Fr 31,980 0.0% 0.0% The Weekly Free State Wkly, Th 4,950 0.0% 0.0% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,970 0.0% 0.0% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% -0.1% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% -0.2% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,459 -0.7% -0.2% Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,938 0.0% -0.2% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% -0.3% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,609 -0.1% -1.4% Taxi Times F 146,641 0.5% -2.2% Maritzburg Echo Wkly, Th 37,207 2.5% -10.7% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,459 0.3% -26.3% Tame Times - Weekly Wkly, Tue 39,987 0.0% -50.0%

The Bureau cites 2020 as the print industry’s “annus horribilis” having to content with massive lockdowns that led to “plummeting circulations, drastic reductions in advertising budgets and the sad closure of many of South Africa's favourite titles”.It praised the industry for being able to “pivot, adjust, and make some significant changes to stay around” and says these moves are paying off. "Every year, the doomsayers predict the final demise of print. But this quarter proved once again that the print media owners are an agile bunch. Always willing and looking to change, adapt and evolve to stay relevant to their readers," says Chris Botha, chairperson of the ABC.The latest ABC results show that newspaper circulations are up 1% quarter on quarter and compared to the numbers in Q4 2020 – Newspapers are up 2%.The category could not capitalise on its good showing in Q1 and the Dailies that did increase over the previous quarter only showed single figure increases. The best are Business Day and Cape Times, but both only increased by less than five percent.Most of the Dailies showed a deceased on the previous quarter. However, like the increases, many of the decreases were small, except for Daily Sun which saw an almost 10% decrease on the previous quarter.The smallest category under Press saw only four out of its 11 members increase on the previous quarter. Except for the Diamond Fields Advertiser with an increase of 184.1%, all the other newspaper gains were small. The best two are Soccer Laduma and Mail & Guardian gaining 0.6% and 0.3% respectively. The biggest loser is The Midweek Sun, decreasing 19.8% on the previous quarter.Only eight of the newspapers in the category had an increase on the previous quarter. None of these increases were in double figures, with the increases ranging from 4.3% (TheSaturday Star) – which continued its gains in the previous quarter - to 0.9% (Sunday Tribune).While the remaining 14 newspapers all showed a decrease on the previous quarter (except for Sunday Mail, which has been terminated and Pretoria News (Saturday) which had no issue), these are also only slight, ranging from -9.8% (Citizen, The (Saturday)) to -0.7% (Sunday Nation), Rapport, Ilanga Langesonto and Isolezwe ngeSonto all decreased on the prior quarter by 6.8%.All three newspapers that submitted year on year data, had increase on the prior year.It was an almost good news story for this category as just under half, 14 out of 30 newspapers, showing increases on the previous quarter. The biggest came from Capricorn Voice, which has changed sectors, with a whopping 563100,0% increase.Other newspapers that had good increases are Witbank News, Fri (34.3%), Middelburg Observer, Fri (37.0%), Talk of the Town (14.7%), Daller, Die (14.2%) and Estcourt and Midlands News (10%), The Courier is stable with no increase on the prior quarter.The other 15 local newspapers all had a decrease on the prior quarter. In a reversal of fortunes, Vaalweekblad, which had double figure increases on the previous quarter in Q1, had a decrease of -11.7%. Newcastle and District Advertiser had a decrease of-10.3% and Oudtshoorn Courant and Northern Review Weekend both decreased by -10.2%.Vaalweekblad and Oudtshoorn Courant, together with Graaff Reinet Advertiser also had decreases on the prior year.In general, Free Newspapers fared better this quarter.Several Free Newspapers had very slight increases on the previous quarter ranging from 0.1% to five percent. The best showings, and the only newspapers in this category to have double figures increases, came from Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) that increased over the previous quarter by 50.2%, City Vision (Khayalitsha) with 19.7% and Mid South Coast Rising Sun with 11.2%.For Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) and City Vision (Khayalitsha) this quarter followed their double figures increases in Q1.Many free newspapers had no increase, but also no decrease. Free newspapers that submitted year on year figures showed good increases, with many in double digits. Alex News was up 51.3% on the prior year, with South Coast Fever increasing by 48.9% and Randburg Sun by 43.6%.