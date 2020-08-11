OFM celebrates the ladies this August

During the month of August, OFM is inspiring the fabulous women listening to the station to stand tall and proud, and maybe win some cash in the process.
On ‘#Tuesdays are #Shoesday’, our female listeners will be encouraged to send us a photograph of their favourite pair of shoes. All styles and all colours go – boots, pumps, stilettos, trainers, flip-flops, even slippers. Send the station a picture of the shoes that puts the pep in your step and you could win a R1,000 cash to spend on your next pair of shoes.
Says Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “Famous shoe designer Christian Louboutin once said: ‘Shoes are just a pedestal. What interests me is the power of the woman who wears them’. This is what our #Tuesdays are #Shoesdays competition is all about. As women, we have to wear so many hats – mother, daughter, sister, wife, manager, chef, cleaner, taxi driver – you name it, we do it. What helps us carry all these hats with flair? A great pair of shoes!”
During the month of August between 9am and 12pm on Mid-Morning Magic
, host Yolanda Maartens will prompt the ladies to post a picture of their favourite pair of shoes on Facebook with the reason why they should win the cash. As always, OFM’s competition rules apply.
For more info on the competition, go to tuesdays-are-shoesdays-on-ofm-in-august-
or stay tuned to OFM. Who is OFM?
