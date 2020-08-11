Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries a relevant and innovative brand canvas for creatives

11 Aug 2020
Issued by: Loeries
Barron, Africa's largest supplier of promotional products and Loeries partner in the Media Innovation Category, has launched a competition to find the '#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries' and invites the creative community to submit their creative face mask designs on social media.

Musa Ndlovu, Barron marketing and communications manager, says: “For 30 years our company has offered a wide variety of canvasses and solutions that support brands and the face mask is now firmly established as the iconic 2020 symbol. It saves lives, embraces social activism and challenges creatives across the board to step boldly into a new branding space. As such they are the ideal for telling better stories in this new era of brand purpose and a cost-effective vehicle for more than the 10,000 resellers we represent, businesses operating across our continent.”

The competition is open to all creatives, not only designers, and entries must be electronic. The winning design will be produced in an exclusive limited edition run and distributed to the Loeries community.

Musa Ndlovu, Barron marketing and communications manager
Ndlovu says: “A vector file can be downloaded from the Loeries Facebook and Instagram accounts to create a mask mock-up to be posted with the hashtag: #OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries. Entries close on 28 August and the 20 most creative designs will be shortlisted for The Loeries committee who will then choose the winning design. The good news is that creative work in other categories can be used for the mask. All the competition details are on the Loeries website and innovation, quality and relevance are key criteria. Notably the winners name will feature on the mask, in the Loeries newsletter, website and social media platforms.”

The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across the region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking. Culminating in the biggest creative gathering in Africa and the Middle East, Loeries Creative Week Johannesburg attracts the best innovative minds for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work. The region's creative economy is world-class and has great potential to grow and to offer employment to talented youth and experienced creatives.

CEO Preetesh Sewraj says: “The ‘#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries’ initiative will allow us to work with Barron to communicate the importance of an essential item in a fun way. I believe we will see many exciting submissions from the creative community.”

About Loeries Africa Middle East

The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.

The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.

Partners of the Loeries

Gearhouse, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, Facebook, Tractor Outdoor, Vodacom, Woolworths

Additional Partners and Official Suppliers

AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo

Endorsed by

Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID

Official media partners

Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Modern Marketing, MarkLives, The Redzone



