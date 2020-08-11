Loeries
#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries a relevant and innovative brand canvas for creatives
Barron, Africa's largest supplier of promotional products and Loeries partner in the Media Innovation Category, has launched a competition to find the '#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries' and invites the creative community to submit their creative face mask designs on social media.
Musa Ndlovu, Barron marketing and communications manager, says: “For 30 years our company has offered a wide variety of canvasses and solutions that support brands and the face mask is now firmly established as the iconic 2020 symbol. It saves lives, embraces social activism and challenges creatives across the board to step boldly into a new branding space. As such they are the ideal for telling better stories in this new era of brand purpose and a cost-effective vehicle for more than the 10,000 resellers we represent, businesses operating across our continent.”
The competition is open to all creatives, not only designers, and entries must be electronic. The winning design will be produced in an exclusive limited edition run and distributed to the Loeries community.
Musa Ndlovu, Barron marketing and communications manager
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across the region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking. Culminating in the biggest creative gathering in Africa and the Middle East, Loeries Creative Week Johannesburg attracts the best innovative minds for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work. The region's creative economy is world-class and has great potential to grow and to offer employment to talented youth and experienced creatives.
CEO Preetesh Sewraj says: “The ‘#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries’ initiative will allow us to work with Barron to communicate the importance of an essential item in a fun way. I believe we will see many exciting submissions from the creative community.”
About Loeries Africa Middle East
