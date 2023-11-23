Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Treasury secures $1.6bn in loans to support Just Energy Transition

    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    The National Treasury has secured significant international funding to support the country’s Just Energy Transition, a key initiative aimed at balancing economic growth with sustainable energy practices. The funding, which totals approximately $1.6bn, comes from three major international financial institutions.
    Source: Sam Forson/Pexels
    Source: Sam Forson/Pexels

    The World Bank has committed to a loan of around $1bn. In addition, the German state-owned development and investment bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), is providing approximately $545m, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) is contributing a further $300m.

    This substantial financial backing will be instrumental in advancing SA’s Just Energy Transition, which seeks to shift the country towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources while ensuring economic stability and growth.

    Small business can stimulate economic growth, job creation
    Small business can stimulate economic growth, job creation

    3 days

    “The loans provided by [KfW] and the [AfDB] follow their partnership with the World Bank on the second Development Policy Operation DPO to support South Africa’s commitment to the just transition for a low-carbon and resilient economy. These are sovereign loans provided directly to the National Treasury for general budget expenditure purposes," read the media statement.

    “The financing facilities from the three development institutions are in line with the National Treasury’s funding strategy to diversify its funding mix for international borrowing and access concessional financing instruments offered by the development partners to support government’s key reforms under climate change and the electricity sector."

    “These facilities also enable the National Treasury to raise funding at very affordable rates which help to reduce the government public debt,” Treasury said in a statement."

    The department expressed its gratitude to the three institutions.

    “These agreements signify and reinforce the excellent collaborative efforts between the Government of Germany, World Bank and AfDB and our government, that has ensured the successful conclusion of the loans,” the statement concluded.

    Read more: World Bank, African Development Bank, National Treasury, just energy transition
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Source:
    South Africa secures loan deals to foster the Just Energy Transition
    9 hours
    Inaugural Sanedi annual energy conference. Source: Supplied
    South Africa’s collaborative approach to energy transition
    1 day
    Forget a good budget - a compliant one will do for now
    SAICAForget a good budget - a compliant one will do for now
    #MTBPS: Mining sector profits and tax revenue hit by SOE failure
    #MTBPS: Mining sector profits and tax revenue hit by SOE failure
     2 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    #MTBPS: South Africa's fiscal crisis: Rising debt and urgent reforms unveiled
     1 Nov 2023
    World Bank approves $1bn loan to help SA tackle power crisis
    World Bank approves $1bn loan to help SA tackle power crisis
     25 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    The World Bank and the IMF need to keep reforming to become fit for purpose
     18 Oct 2023
    A child collecting chunks of coal looks on at a colliery while smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Emalahleni. SOurce: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    World Bank in talks for $1bn loan to end SA load shedding
     16 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz