Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Skills Development News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    African Rainbow Minerals invests R20m into research at Wits, gets building named after it

    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at the University of the Witwatersrand have launched a new initiative to develop the high-level skills needed to tackle the issues of energy shortages, water scarcity, and a skills gap in digitalisation that plague South Africa.
    The Chamber of Mines building will be renamed.
    The Chamber of Mines building will be renamed.

    Dr Patrice Motsepe, founder and executive chairman of ARM and a Wits alumnus, emphasised the importance of partnerships with higher education institutions in driving innovation, skills development, and sustainable growth. He highlighted ARM’s commitment to supporting students from undergraduate to postgraduate levels, particularly those from communities neighbouring ARM’s mining operations.

    “ARM is proud to partner with Wits University which is a globally respected academic institution. Partnering with South African institutions of higher learning is paramount in our pursuit of knowledge, innovation, skills, and sustainable development," he said.

    "Public-private partnerships are crucial in addressing the socio-economic and environmental challenges confronting our communities and country. ARM works with several top universities across South Africa, supporting young people from undergraduate to post-graduate studies, helping them to realise their dreams."

    Mercedes-Benz SA plant receives renewable energy boost with R100m investment
    Mercedes-Benz SA plant receives renewable energy boost with R100m investment

    1 day

    The ARM Postgraduate Fellowship Programme at Wits University aims to cultivate a critical mass of skills in South Africa. It will support a new cohort of postdoctoral fellows specialising in water resource management, digitalisation, and the just energy transition.

    Renaming the Chamber of Mines building

    ARM has pledged a R20m endowment for the programme, which will be invested into perpetuity. The returns on this investment will fund research in the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment.

    “We recognise the importance of digital transformation in the mining industry, and the necessity to develop the critical skills needed to advance our economy,” says Prof Zeblon Vilakazi (FRS), vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University.

    “This investment is firmly located in the Wits University Mining Precinct and dovetails with our broader initiatives in quantum computing, fintech and innovation. We are confident that through more private sector partnerships like the ARM Postgraduate Fellowship Programme, Wits University can help make a real difference in developing the critical skills and research needed to secure the long-term sustainability of the mining industry.”

    African Rainbow Minerals invests R20m into research at Wits, gets building named after it

    As part of the partnership, the current Chamber of Mines Building on the Braamfontein West Campus will be renamed the Wits ARM Building. This building, a crucial component of Wits University’s academic and research infrastructure, houses the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment’s administration, the School of Mining Engineering, the School of Electrical and Information Engineering, and several research entities.

    Critical challenges

    Prof Thokozani Majozi, the dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, stated that research and promotion of accessible, affordable, and socio-economically just renewable energy solutions are their top priorities.

    He also highlighted the importance of water as a critical resource and the faculty’s aim to contribute to its sustainable management through research, education, increased awareness, and community engagement. This includes addressing challenges related to water scarcity, pollution, and climate change.

    In a similar vein, Phillip Tobias, CEO of ARM, expressed the company’s dedication to tackling critical challenges in water, energy, and digitalisation that impact both their business and the country. He said that the ARM Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme is a testament to this commitment.

    This initiative aims to create a pipeline of future critical skills that will cater for future business needs. Tobias believes that through this collaboration, they can make a significant impact and leave a lasting legacy that will provide innovative and sustainable solutions that will benefit not only the mining industry but broader South African society as well.

    Read more: research, digitalisation, Wits University, African Rainbow Minerals, Dr Patrice Motsepe
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy
    15 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope will replace certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories
    Agency Scope introduces trophies for SA winners
    14 Nov 2023
    Source: © Faceboook RWC The final match of the RWC 2023 attracted a staggering 10.9 million unique home-based live viewers across four linear TV channels
    #RWC2023 final attracts 10.9 million unique live viewers
    13 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf Warc's Marketer’s Toolkit 2024]] has identified five key trends that will shape global marketing strategies in 2024, one of which is generative AI
    5 Trends to shape global marketing strategies from Warc
    8 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 – 2027, released today found that people still enjoy the lean-back experience and the community of TV viewing
    E&M leaders need to be innovative going forward, says PwC Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 - 2027
     7 Nov 2023
    Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
    Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
    31 Oct 2023
    Source: © Leeloo Thefirst TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign raises awareness about mental health
    TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign supports users
    25 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf An industry white paper and trends forecast from Clockwork unpacks the marketing landscape’s latest developments, current trends, and what to expect in the year to come
    Deep breaths, this isn't the advertising apocalypse
    23 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz