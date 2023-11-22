Mercedes-Benz SA plant receives renewable energy boost with R100m investment

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced that it has invested R100m into its East London manufacturing plant to install 22,847 solar panels as part of the second phase of its sustainable business strategy Ambition2039. The luxury car maker plans to cover more than 70% of the energy demand in production with renewable energies.

Source: Supplied

Andreas Brand, CEO of MBSA and executive director for manufacturing, commented:

“The installation of the Photovoltaic solar panels at our manufacturing plant is a key pillar of our energy strategy and will contribute towards the East London plant’s daily maximum demand requirement of 12MW in times of peak demand.

“The additional investment of R100m into the second phase of the Photovoltaic solar energy project accelerates our carbon-neutral manufacturing ambitions and corporate citizenship mandate.

Andreas Brand, CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa | Source: Supplied

“As a company, we are working strategically towards delivering on our sustainability commitments, and feed-in agreements are required to utilise the new capacity from 2024 onwards. It remains our collective responsibility to safeguard the environment for future generations.

“To this effect, we call on all stakeholders to respond swiftly and to deliberately act towards helping to curb the exacerbating electricity situation in South Africa. Every action counts.”

The first phase of the 3, 692 PV solar panel installation was completed in 2022 and provided 2MWp (megawatt peak). The latest PV installation will cover an additional five rooftops of the East London Plant with 22,847 solar panels, expanding the manufacturing plant’s footprint by a further 12,6MWp (megawatt peak).

Combined, the total Photovoltaic size will approximate 26,539 solar panels, equating to 14,6MWpeak – a peak in line with the East London Plant’s maximum demand during any production day. The annual generation of the completed system will contribute to an estimated 20% of the East London Plant’s annual MWh (megawatt hour) consumption.

The project is set to commence in quarter one of 2024, in partnership with a local supplier.